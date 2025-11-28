Quantum Tech: From Theoretical Concepts to Tangible Commercial Promise

China, more than any other country, has turned quantum research into industrial momentum. According to recent data, Chinese filings surged from just over 1,000 in 2014 to more than 7,300 in 2024, capturing roughly 60% of the global patent market. The United States, still a formidable force, trails with 2,301 filings, while the World Patent Office ranks third. The message is clear: the center of gravity for the next generation of computing may be shifting east.