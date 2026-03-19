Your AI Investment Probably Isn’t Paying Off—Here’s How to Fix It

McKinsey finds that while nearly nine in ten companies are investing in AI, only about four in ten can trace any measurable EBIT impact -- and most of those gains account for less than five percent of profit, suggesting that a large share of today’s AI spending remains experimental rather than economically productive. Gartner has repeatedly warned that the majority of AI projects fail to deliver sustained business value without disciplined governance and operational integration. Leaders feel the tension. Investors demand capital efficiency. Boards ask harder questions. Where is the return? When does it show up? What risks have we introduced along the way?