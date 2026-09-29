OpenAI Is Turning ChatGPT Ads Into Conversations

AI also opens new possibilities for how the work of advertising gets done. Many of the tasks involved in building and managing campaigns, from translating a brief into an ad to analyzing performance, can take significant time. Today, we’re rolling out new tools that make it easier for advertisers to use AI for ads management. Advertisers can now use simple, natural-language prompts to create, update, and analyze campaigns directly in ChatGPT with the Ads Manager plugin. They can turn a website or brief into a campaign, understand performance, and get recommendations on what to do next.

OpenAI