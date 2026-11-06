Rob Minkoff And Particle 6 Are Rethinking How Movies Bring Animals To Life

It sounds like the premise of a traditional family adventure, built around peril, humor, unlikely friendship, and the emotional bond between people and animals. But Storm Dogs, the new feature in development at London-based Particle 6, is also an experiment in how those animal characters might be brought to life. The studio announced that Rob Minkoff, the filmmaker behind The Lion King and Stuart Little, is in advanced discussions to join the project as creative lead. Minkoff would work with Particle 6 founder and CEO Eline van der Velden and the creative team on the story, characters, and screenplay ahead of planned production in 2027.