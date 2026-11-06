Rob Minkoff And Particle 6 Are Rethinking How Movies Bring Animals To Life

At a Glance
A toddler is separated from the adult caring for her. A storm transforms the English countryside into a landscape of flooded fields, damaged bridges, and dangerous crossings. Five dogs, each with a different temperament, must put aside their instincts and differences to get the child home.
It sounds like the premise of a traditional family adventure, built around peril, humor, unlikely friendship, and the emotional bond between people and animals. But Storm Dogs, the new feature in development at London-based Particle 6, is also an experiment in how those animal characters might be brought to life. The studio announced that Rob Minkoff, the filmmaker behind The Lion King and Stuart Little, is in advanced discussions to join the project as creative lead. Minkoff would work with Particle 6 founder and CEO Eline van der Velden and the creative team on the story, characters, and screenplay ahead of planned production in 2027.
This is notable because it implements emerging tools in the service of a familiar filmmaking challenge: creating characters audiences believe in.
Minkoff has spent much of his career directing characters whose emotional lives are expressed through movement, timing, and behavior. As co-director of Disney's The Lion King, he helped shape a world in which animals carry the full weight of a dramatic story. With Stuart Little, he worked in a live-action setting alongside a digitally created character who needed to feel like a genuine member of the family.
That background makes him a particularly apt partner for Storm Dogs. Its canine protagonists cannot simply look convincing. They need to communicate fear, rivalry, loyalty, comic frustration, and growing affection, often without human dialogue. The film's emotional credibility will depend on whether audiences can read those inner states through a tilt of the head, a hesitant step, a sudden dash, or the subtle movement of an ear.
Minkoff's potential role also suggests a central ambition for Particle 6: to bring experienced narrative filmmakers into the development of AI-assisted productions, rather than treating technology as a substitute for storytelling judgment. In the announcement, Minkoff describes finding a team that cares about story, character and performance, while exploring new ways to realize a filmmaker's imagination.
Particle 6 says the film will combine conventionally filmed human performances with photorealistic animated characters. The toddler and five dogs are to be created through a process bringing together live-action performance, traditional filmmaking methods, and emerging AI tools.
The studio's proposed approach is performance-driven. An actor's facial expressions, physicality, timing, and emotional choices would inform the animated character, extending beyond voice work to details such as a dog's glance, flinch, ears, or tail. The goal, according to the announcement, is to preserve the actor's creative contribution while translating it into a different form.
Animation has long relied on artists and performers to create personality through motion. Motion capture, performance capture and visual-effects pipelines have already changed how live actors can inhabit digital bodies. Particle 6 is now exploring how AI tools might contribute to that process, though the announcement does not specify the precise systems, capture methods, or production workflow the film will use.
The challenge is not merely to generate a photorealistic dog. It is to sustain a recognizable character across scenes, weather, physical action and emotional change. A convincing individual shot is one achievement. A coherent feature-length performance is another.
Rob has helped create some of cinema's most enduring animal characters. His understanding of character, comedy and emotional storytelling makes him an extraordinary creative partner for Storm Dogs. This film presents a challenge that would be extraordinarily difficult to achieve through conventional production alone: a toddler and five dogs carrying much of the story through extreme weather and hazardous terrain. By bringing performers, filmmakers and emerging tools together, we can attempt something unusually ambitious while keeping every creative decision in human hands.
Eline van der Velden, founder and CEO, Particle 6
The development of Storm Dogs sits within a broader transition that I have been following in Resident. In my earlier coverage of Particle 6, including Particle 6: The AI Production House Challenging Hollywood's Boundaries, I examined how AI-driven production was moving beyond isolated visual demonstrations and into questions of filmmaking craft, collaboration and authorship.
More recently, my coverage of Misaligned explored Particle 6's development of a feature built around Tilly Norwood, its AI-created performer. That project raised a different set of questions about synthetic performers, human creative roles and the kinds of stories that might be designed specifically for AI-enabled production. Industry coverage has likewise described Misaligned as a hybrid project involving traditional film professionals alongside AI specialists.
Storm Dogs shifts the emphasis. Rather than placing an AI-created performer at the center of the premise, it proposes using emerging tools to help human actors shape animated animal characters. The creative question becomes less about whether an AI character can occupy a lead role and more about how a performer's craft can be carried into a digital one.
That is an important distinction, though it does not settle the larger debates around consent, training data, labor, ownership, or disclosure. Those questions remain part of the conversation as AI production methods develop.
The story itself offers a demanding test of the proposed approach. Set over 24 hours, Storm Dogs follows the pack across a countryside altered by severe weather. The dogs must navigate flooded fields and damaged bridges while learning to work together. Along the way, Poppy's dog-fearing mother is forced to see the animals differently.
The premise places the characters in situations where behavior is the storytelling. A dog's hesitation at a dangerous crossing, its instinct to protect the toddler, or its uneasy cooperation with another animal can communicate more than a line of dialogue. Comedy can emerge from the dogs' conflicting personalities; suspense can come from the hazards of the journey; emotional payoff depends on the audience understanding how the pack changes.
For the production, the weather and terrain may also present practical challenges. The announcement describes the film as an attempt to accomplish a story that would be extraordinarily difficult through conventional production alone, particularly with a toddler and multiple dogs in hazardous conditions. It does not yet detail which sequences will rely on digital environments, live-action plates, generated imagery or other techniques.
Particle 6's stated position is that AI should expand filmmakers' options, not replace human creativity. Van der Velden describes the studio as being in a pioneering phase and says the aim is to keep creative decisions in human hands. Minkoff's comments in the announcement similarly emphasize the team's commitment to story, character and performance.
Those are intentions, and the finished film will be the more meaningful test. The success of Storm Dogs will ultimately depend on whether its characters feel alive, its peril feels consequential, and its emotional turns feel earned. Viewers are unlikely to care which tools were used if the story works. They may care a great deal if the technology draws attention to itself, weakens continuity or makes the performances feel hollow.
That is why Minkoff's involvement, if confirmed, could matter beyond the project itself. A filmmaker with experience in both animation and live-action digital-character storytelling can help assess the new process against an old standard: does it make the scene better?
Storm Dogs remains in early development. Distribution has not been announced, and production is targeted for 2027. Particle 6 plans to show an initial short concept video at the Zurich Film Festival, offering an early glimpse rather than a finished proof of what the feature can achieve.
The larger story is still unfolding. AI filmmaking is no longer only a conversation about generating striking images or creating synthetic performers. It is increasingly about how artists, actors, directors, and technical teams can work together to build sustained narrative experiences. With Storm Dogs, the experiment begins with a child in danger, five dogs and the timeless question of whether a group of unlikely companions can become a family.
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