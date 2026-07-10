How AI Is Transforming Executive Decision Making in Revenue Growth

Revenue leaders used to rely on lagging indicators. They knew what had already happened, but not what was about to unfold. Now, predictive models surface risks and opportunities before they hit the forecast.

In the 2025 CxO Growth Survey by Forbes Research, 72 percent of executives said they are leveraging AI for predictive analytics and market insights to drive growth. For a CRO or CEO, that means fewer surprises and faster pivots.

Executives are using predictive AI to:

Identify at-risk accounts before renewal conversations begin

Prioritize high-propensity buyers based on behavioral signals

Reallocate budget toward channels with real-time ROI signals

Predictive dashboards now update daily, sometimes hourly. So, strategy conversations shift from debating numbers to deciding action.