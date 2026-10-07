Southern Europe Gets Better in February

Lisbon in February runs at about sixteen degrees, which is jacket weather rather than coat weather, and the low sun does something to the tiled facades that the flat July glare washes out entirely.

The practical gain is access. Belém without a queue. A table at the seafood places in Cais do Sodré on the night you want it rather than the night they offer. The trams still climb to Graça, minus the forty-minute wait at the bottom.

Rain arrives in bands rather than days. Locals plan around it the way New Yorkers plan around slush, with an assumption that the afternoon will clear and a willingness to sit inside a pastelaria for an hour if it does not.