How Ontario Adults Are Building a More Flexible Leisure Life

Ontario leisure has become less dependent on one kind of occasion. A tasting menu in Toronto still earns its reservation, while a weekend in Prince Edward County can justify an overnight stay. Yet recent research shows residents fitting those outings around budgets and time rather than abandoning them. Context Research Group surveyed 1,600 Ontario leisure travellers in March 2025 and found strong interest in exploring their own province.

A national BDC survey published in May 2026 reached a similar conclusion from another direction: almost nine in ten Canadians planned to travel during the year, even though 81% expected to make some compromise to afford it. The modern leisure calendar can accommodate a hotel weekend and an evening at home without asking either experience to replace the other.