The Kerama Islands are a stunning group near Okinawa. They boast crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs. Coral reefs here teem with colorful fish, making them perfect for snorkeling and diving.

Sea turtles glide gracefully through the water, adding to the beauty of this underwater paradise. Kerama Islands diving appeals to many visitors because the surrounding reefs offer clear visibility and frequent encounters with turtles and tropical fish.

Relax on the soft sandy beaches that frame these islands. The lush greenery offers great hiking trails, bringing visitors closer to nature's wonders. Many eco-tours are available for those who want to explore this beautiful landscape and its wildlife.

Each island has unique charm that invites adventure and relaxation alike.