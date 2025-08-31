Jimmy Buffett’s Iconic 90-Foot Yacht “DoubleYou” Heads to Auction

Yachts with storied provenance rarely appear on the open market, and DoubleYou’s connection to one of America’s most beloved singer-songwriters elevates her beyond a simple luxury purchase. She represents a lifestyle of exploration and ease, a spirit of adventure underscored by a deep appreciation for the sea.

Bidding begins at 12:00 p.m. EST on September 4 and will close 24 hours later. Interested parties can find full auction details at G3auctions.com.