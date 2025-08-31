Jimmy Buffett’s Iconic 90-Foot Yacht “DoubleYou” Heads to Auction
Source: G3 Auctions
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A rare piece of maritime and musical history is set to make waves in the yachting world next week as bidding opens for DoubleYou, the 90-foot world-cruising yacht custom-built for the late Jimmy Buffett. Designed by renowned naval architect Tom Fexas and constructed by Cheoy Lee, this long-range luxury cruiser is more than a vessel—it is a floating testament to a life steeped in adventure, artistry, and the lure of the open sea.
A Yacht with Provenance
Formerly known as Continental Drifter II under Buffett’s ownership, DoubleYou was commissioned to embody both performance and comfort for extended voyages. The yacht features a freshly refitted interior, marrying classic nautical elegance with modern amenities. Among her standout features is the crow’s nest—rumored to be a favorite retreat where Buffett would relax, reflect, and perhaps compose some of the songs that became part of his storied legacy.
The Auction Opportunity
Originally listed for $2.7 million, DoubleYou will now be available with a minimum bid of $1.2 million. This dramatic price point opens the door for discerning buyers seeking a yacht with both pedigree and personality. The sale will be conducted as a 24-hour auction beginning September 4, 2025, under the direction of South Florida-based G3 Auctions, with Cassidy Woods of breezeYachting serving as the listing broker.
Performance Meets Lifestyle
Built for serious long-distance cruising, DoubleYou is equipped with ample range, stability, and seaworthiness to undertake extensive passages. Her design reflects Tom Fexas’s signature approach—elegant lines that conceal robust engineering—making her as capable on a transoceanic journey as she is moored in an exclusive harbor. Complementing her performance credentials are a suite of water toys, perfect for on-the-water leisure, and generous deck spaces designed for entertaining or solitude.
A Collector’s Prize and a Seafarer’s Dream
Yachts with storied provenance rarely appear on the open market, and DoubleYou’s connection to one of America’s most beloved singer-songwriters elevates her beyond a simple luxury purchase. She represents a lifestyle of exploration and ease, a spirit of adventure underscored by a deep appreciation for the sea.
Bidding begins at 12:00 p.m. EST on September 4 and will close 24 hours later. Interested parties can find full auction details at G3auctions.com.
