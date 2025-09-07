YachtWorld and Colnago Yachts Launch Exclusive Collaboration Ahead of FLIBS 2025
Source: YachtWorld
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
YachtWorld, the world’s largest online boating marketplace, has announced an exclusive collaboration with Colnago Yachts, the Croatian shipyard renowned for its precision-crafted luxury sport yachts. Timed ahead of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) 2025, the partnership offers a curated package of incentives and experiences that goes beyond ownership — introducing American buyers to the craftsmanship, heritage, and artisans shaping Colnago’s expanding legacy.
An Immersive Offer for Discerning Buyers
Available now through the close of FLIBS 2025, buyers who purchase a Colnago yacht via YachtWorld will receive a $100,000 purchase incentive, 10% savings on all optional equipment and customizations, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Split, Croatia valued at up to $10,000. The experience includes a private shipyard visit to witness the yacht’s construction at any stage, with the option to enjoy a sea trial along Croatia’s celebrated island coastlines.
This behind-the-scenes access offers more than a glimpse into the build process — it creates a tangible connection between the future owner and the skilled hands shaping their yacht.
Colnago’s U.S. Market Expansion
With nearly two decades of experience, Colnago Yachts has established itself across Europe for producing sleek, durable sport motor yachts built in aluminum. Engineered for speed, stability, and refined on-water living, these vessels are equally suited to coastal cruising, island hopping, or commercial applications.
The collaboration with YachtWorld marks Colnago’s formal entry into the U.S. market, with the digital platform serving as its exclusive sales partner. The move introduces American buyers to a brand that blends performance-driven design with artisanal craftsmanship — a hallmark of its Croatian heritage.
"Our goal has always been to build yachts that perform as beautifully as they look. This collaboration gives American buyers the chance to not only own a Colnago, but to witness its creation, meet the artisans behind it, and experience the shipyard that brings it to life. That personal connection is part of what sets our brand apart."
Julian Groves, Chairman of Colnago USA
Seamless Purchasing Experience
To complement the offer, YachtWorld Financing will provide tailored solutions with flexible terms and expert guidance, ensuring buyers can navigate the purchasing process with confidence.
"Our customers want more than just a finished product – they value authenticity, experience, and transparency. This collaboration makes it easier for them to engage directly with the team behind their yacht – not just at delivery, but throughout the journey."
Courtney Chalmers, Vice President of Marketing at YachtWorld
Limited-Time Opportunity
The offer is valid exclusively for Colnago yacht purchases made through YachtWorld between now and the close of Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2025. For those seeking a high-performance sport yacht with a story that begins far before delivery day, this collaboration offers an unprecedented point of entry into the Colnago experience.
