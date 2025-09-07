YachtWorld and Colnago Yachts Launch Exclusive Collaboration Ahead of FLIBS 2025

Available now through the close of FLIBS 2025, buyers who purchase a Colnago yacht via YachtWorld will receive a $100,000 purchase incentive, 10% savings on all optional equipment and customizations, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Split, Croatia valued at up to $10,000. The experience includes a private shipyard visit to witness the yacht’s construction at any stage, with the option to enjoy a sea trial along Croatia’s celebrated island coastlines.

This behind-the-scenes access offers more than a glimpse into the build process — it creates a tangible connection between the future owner and the skilled hands shaping their yacht.