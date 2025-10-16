Inside Finish Line Auto Club Costa Mesa’s Rooftop Lounge and Clubhouse Experience
Every square foot of Finish Line Auto Club Costa Mesa was designed to elevate what it means to own, store, and celebrate automobiles. The four-acre property, overlooking the skyline of Orange County, feels more like a private resort than a storage facility. Members can ascend via a glass elevator to the open-air rooftop pavilion — a sophisticated retreat featuring fire pits, private restrooms, and a full-service bar. Here, cocktails and conversations flow freely against the cinematic backdrop of jetliners gliding into John Wayne Airport.
Finish Line Auto Club: Luxury 6,500 Square-Foot Clubhouse
Inside, the 6,500-square-foot clubhouse feels like an extension of the world’s finest boutique hotels. A sleek bar anchors the lounge, complemented by a curated wine cellar, gaming tables, boardroom, and artisanal coffee station. It’s a place designed for connection — where collectors swap stories, plan weekend drives, and unwind after track days. More than a meeting place, it’s a destination where automotive passion meets architectural serenity.
"Finish Line Auto Club offers a private, secure, resort-style haven dedicated exclusively to car enthusiasts, where owners can display their collections, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and enjoy exclusive amenities in a personalized garage space. Members own their dedicated garage space, customize it to their lifestyle and car collection, transforming it into a personal automotive sanctuary within the club. Each Finish Line Auto Club location offers a vibrant community hub with enhanced clubhouses, rooftop lounges, and round-the-clock access to amenities, fostering meaningful connections among car enthusiasts."
- Tony Principe, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Finish Line Auto Club.
The Visionary Collectors Behind Finish Line Auto Club’s Design Philosophy
Finish Line Auto Club is the brainchild of Tony and Rick Principe, father and son business partners and lifelong car enthusiasts who turned their shared passion into a thriving national concept. With decades of expertise in commercial real estate, the Principes saw an opportunity to transform the collector experience from functional to exceptional. The result: a network of high-end automotive communities that blend private garages with elevated amenities and five-star service.
Curated Spaces Engineered for Cars and Camaraderie
“The Mercedes-Benz 300SL is one of the most celebrated cars in history, and to enjoy so many significant examples gathered in one location is truly special. Our goal has always been to create places where automotive passion can be experienced together as part of a genuine collector community. Costa Mesa represents our most complete realization of that vision.”
Tony Principe, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Finish Line Auto Club
The approach marries real estate innovation with automotive reverence — every space engineered not only for cars, but for the camaraderie that defines collector culture itself.
Finish Line Auto Club’s National Expansion and Scottsdale Flagship Development
The Costa Mesa debut marks just one lap in Finish Line Auto Club’s rapid expansion. In Calabasas, a new 31,500-square-foot location has already reached 80% pre-sale, solidifying the brand’s foothold in Los Angeles County. Westlake Village, another Southern California hub for luxury car owners, is preparing for a third-phase expansion that will push the facility beyond 90,000 square feet.
But it’s Scottsdale, Arizona, that will soon take center stage. Breaking ground in mid-2026, the upcoming 200,000-square-foot Scottsdale campus will stand as Finish Line’s largest and most ambitious project yet — spanning over ten acres with an elevated condominium concept and dedicated event space. Its 16,000-square-foot private members’ club and rooftop lounge are designed to redefine the standard for automotive country clubs across North America.
From Orange County to the desert, Finish Line is not just building structures — it’s building a lifestyle that moves as fast as its members’ passions.
Security, Exclusivity, and the Collector Community Experience
At its core, Finish Line Auto Club delivers something that transcends convenience — trust. Every facility features 24/7 military-grade surveillance, on-site staff, and secure gated access. But beneath the steel and glass lies something even more valuable: community. Members gain access to an exclusive calendar of experiences, including collector gatherings, private unveilings, speaker series, off-site rallies, and high-performance track days.
For collectors, these events are more than entertainment — they are touchpoints of belonging. Finish Line’s network allows members to travel between facilities, ensuring that whether in Costa Mesa or Calabasas, they remain part of a shared lifestyle of sophistication and speed.
“From the very beginning, Finish Line Auto Club was meant to deliver more than simply a storage solution. We wanted to create a place where people come for the cars but stay to have fun.” That philosophy, now manifested across the brand’s growing portfolio, has become the blueprint for modern car culture.
Tony Principe, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Finish Line Auto Club
Where Automotive Passion Meets Architectural Luxury in Orange County
Costa Mesa’s Finish Line Auto Club represents more than the next evolution of car storage — it’s a cultural statement. In a world where luxury is often defined by scarcity, Finish Line offers abundance: of space, of design, of community. Here, the world’s rarest automobiles rest beneath high ceilings and polished concrete, yet the energy is anything but static. The sound of engines blends with laughter, toasts, and stories that stretch from Monaco to Malibu.
It’s this fusion of motion and meaning that defines the Finish Line ethos. Every garage is a gallery, every gathering a celebration of craftsmanship and camaraderie. For members, it’s not about where they park their cars — it’s about where they belong.
