Aston Martin Fort Lauderdale and Denison Yachting Debut One-of-a-Kind Vanquish Duo at FLIBS

Peter Brandt, General Manager of Holman Motorcars, added, “At Holman Motorcars, we take great pride in delivering an exceptional experience and offering our customers world-class automobiles that truly embody the iconic lifestyle of the region. This bespoke collection in collaboration with Aston Martin, Denison Yachting, and Bannenberg & Rowell Design is a celebration of automotive mastery and the timeless elegance of yacht design. What better place to unveil these remarkable vehicles than in Fort Lauderdale, the yachting capital of the world, during the renowned International Boat Show.”