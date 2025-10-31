Aston Martin Fort Lauderdale and Denison Yachting Debut One-of-a-Kind Vanquish Duo at FLIBS
Source: Denison Yachting
The 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show delivered no shortage of marvels, yet one reveal stood distinctly apart. In a collaborative debut, Aston Martin Fort Lauderdale and Denison Yachting introduced Above & Beyond, a bespoke two-car capsule featuring one-of-one commissions of the Aston Martin V12 Vanquish: a Coupe named Above and a Volante named Beyond. Crafted in partnership with Q by Aston Martin and yacht design icons Bannenberg & Rowell, the unveiling traced an intentional narrative that bridges yachting elegance with high-performance automotive design.
A Tribute to Yachting Culture
The Above & Beyond collection draws thematic inspiration from two forthcoming Turquoise Yachts of the same names. Much like their oceangoing counterparts, the pair of Vanquishes was designed to embody boundary-free travel.
The exteriors are finished in Lightning Silver, chosen for a subtle blue undertone that reveals itself under direct sunlight as a nod to the metallic glint of yacht hulls. The lower body features gloss blue-tinted carbon fiber, separated by a bespoke Lightning Silver pinstripe reminiscent of a yacht’s boot stripe.
Functional detailing underscores the marine influence. A red stripe on the driver-side mirror and green on the passenger side reference traditional port and starboard navigation lights. Chrome side strakes with gloss black V12 badging, Scintilla Silver thermos louvres, and carefully integrated fender infills enhance the exterior’s purity, recalling the presence of polished deck hardware.
Interiors Inspired by the Sea
Inside, both cabins echo yacht design through light, elegant surfaces. Glacier White leather pairs with V-shaped quilting across doors and the center armrest in a nod to bespoke yacht upholstery. Pattern stitching inspired by bow waves flows across seating, while satin and gloss blue-tinted carbon fiber trim create layered contrast reminiscent of contemporary yacht interiors.
Each commission is finished with bespoke sill plaques adorned with partner logos to confirm provenance.
Bespoke Craft, Singular Identity
The Above & Beyond collection is the product of a four-year partnership between Denison Yachting and Holman Motorcars, culminating in their first co-curated, yacht-inspired capsule. The project underscores what’s possible under Q by Aston Martin, the marque’s ultra-luxury commissioning division. Its teams partner directly with clients to tailor components and finishes, crafting vehicles that express individual vision.
Vittorio Gabba, Aston Martin’s Commercial Head of Q Operations, said:
“Above & Beyond embodies more than bespoke design; it’s a celebration of lifestyle. These two Vanquishes represent the perfect union of Aston Martin’s automotive mastery and the timeless elegance of yacht design, and what better place to unveil them than in Fort Lauderdale, the yachting capital of the world.”
Peter Brandt, General Manager of Holman Motorcars, added, “At Holman Motorcars, we take great pride in delivering an exceptional experience and offering our customers world-class automobiles that truly embody the iconic lifestyle of the region. This bespoke collection in collaboration with Aston Martin, Denison Yachting, and Bannenberg & Rowell Design is a celebration of automotive mastery and the timeless elegance of yacht design. What better place to unveil these remarkable vehicles than in Fort Lauderdale, the yachting capital of the world, during the renowned International Boat Show.”
Jennifer Welker Peacock, Head of Global Partnerships for Denison Yachting, shared, “This collaboration is the result of a shared passion for craftsmanship, innovation, and lifestyle. Bringing together Q by Aston Martin, Aston Martin Fort Lauderdale, and Bannenberg & Rowell under one vision reflects Denison’s ongoing efforts to push boundaries and create meaningful collaborations within the luxury space. Above & Beyond is truly a celebration of our world—on land and sea.”
FLIBS as the Natural Stage
The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, recognized as the world’s largest in-water yachting event, offered a fitting backdrop. Aston Martin’s legacy in luxury motoring pairs seamlessly with the world of superyachts, where craftsmanship, power and romance of travel resonate deeply with collectors.
Both Vanquish Above and Vanquish Beyond are one-of-one commissions and are available now through Aston Martin Fort Lauderdale.
A Shared Language of Design
Yachting and motoring share an inherent fascination with proportion, surface and performance. Above & Beyond elevates this crossover, introducing a pair of grand tourers intended to feel at home cruising A1A or arriving alongside a tender in Port Everglades.
With directional color cues, marine-inspired stitching and airy interior palettes, the pair embraces a design narrative rooted in movement and refinement.
A Notable Capsule
Above & Beyond offers collectors an opportunity to acquire a matched pair of V12 Vanquishes that embody an aesthetic dialogue between land and sea. More than bespoke commissions, they serve as sculptural tributes to two elegant worlds that have long informed one another.
