CASH & ROCKET Returns to the U.S., Bringing Its Philanthropic Car Tour Back to Miami

Each stop on the 2026 tour supports a designated charity partner selected for its local impact and long-term vision. In Charleston, funds will benefit IMPACT, which expands opportunities for youth from underserved backgrounds through mentorship and educational support. In Florida, proceeds will support Style Saves, a 501(c)(3) organization providing essential goods such as school supplies, uniforms, and meals to children and families in need. Isabela Grutman serves as Vice President of the organization alongside its founder, Rachel Russell Saiger. On a global scale, the tour will also raise funds for Sumbandila, which offers scholarships and mentorship to academically exceptional students while strengthening their communities.