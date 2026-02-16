CASH & ROCKET Returns to the U.S., Bringing Its Philanthropic Car Tour Back to Miami
On February 13, 2026, visionary entrepreneur Julie Brangstrup confirmed the return of CASH & ROCKET to the United States, marking a new chapter for the global philanthropic sisterhood she founded in 2011. The announcement was made during a press conference in Miami, setting the stage for the 2026 U.S. Car Tour, which will travel across the Southeast this April before culminating in the Magic City in alignment with Formula 1 weekend.
Founded on the belief that collective power accelerates impact, CASH & ROCKET has evolved into a global platform that blends luxury experiences with tangible social change. To date, the organization has raised more than $6.6 million and built an international network of over 2,860 women, demonstrating the reach and consistency of its mission.
A Four-City Journey With Purpose
Running from April 23 to April 26, 2026, the U.S. Car Tour will begin in Charleston before continuing to Jacksonville and Palm Beach, ultimately arriving in Miami. Over four days, an international collective of women leaders will drive 30 signature red high-end cars, participating in curated experiences that combine culture, wellness, and philanthropy while raising critical funds for charitable partners.
The tour’s final day in Miami will include a public car display along 41st Street in the Miami Design District, followed by a closing gala at The Moore featuring live entertainment and a charity auction. The timing underscores the organization’s ongoing effort to align with major cultural moments, reinforcing visibility for women in spaces traditionally dominated by men, including automotive culture.
Familiar Faces and Community Leaders
The Miami press conference also highlighted the strong local ties supporting this year’s tour. Adriana de Moura confirmed her participation in the 2026 U.S. Car Tour, joining a lineup of influential women committed to the platform’s mission. Also in attendance were Craig Robins, CEO and President of Dacra, alongside Isabela Grutman and Rachel Russell Saiger, reflecting the intersection of Miami’s art, design, and philanthropic communities.
Philanthropy at the Core
Each stop on the 2026 tour supports a designated charity partner selected for its local impact and long-term vision. In Charleston, funds will benefit IMPACT, which expands opportunities for youth from underserved backgrounds through mentorship and educational support. In Florida, proceeds will support Style Saves, a 501(c)(3) organization providing essential goods such as school supplies, uniforms, and meals to children and families in need. Isabela Grutman serves as Vice President of the organization alongside its founder, Rachel Russell Saiger. On a global scale, the tour will also raise funds for Sumbandila, which offers scholarships and mentorship to academically exceptional students while strengthening their communities.
Transparency and accountability remain central to CASH & ROCKET’s approach. Brangstrup has emphasized the importance of understanding where funds go and meeting the communities supported, ensuring that impact remains both measurable and personal.
Momentum Heading Into Miami
Often described as the heart of the organization, the Car Tour functions as both a high-impact fundraising initiative and a moving platform for connection. Each city is chosen for its distinct cultural identity, allowing participants, many traveling from Europe and the Middle East, to engage directly with local communities while leaving a positive footprint through partnerships with local businesses and civic leaders.
