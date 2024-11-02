October's Must-Visit Destinations: A Curated Guide to Luxurious Escapes
Embark on an unforgettable journey with Resident Magazine’s October travel guide, where luxury, culture, and unmatched hospitality take center stage. This month, we invite you to experience the sophisticated charm of Portrait Milano in the heart of Italy’s fashion capital, uncover the artistic and wellness-driven ambiance of The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth, bask in the Mediterranean splendor of Cap Vermell Grand Hotel in Mallorca, and step into the rich history and modern luxury of The Beatrice Hotel in Providence. Whether you seek cosmopolitan refinement, rejuvenating wellness retreats, or sun-kissed getaways, these exceptional destinations promise an experience that lingers long after your return. Dive in to find your next dream destination.
Portrait Milano: Where Italian Heritage Meets Modern Luxury
Step into the chic elegance of Portrait Milano, a jewel in the Ferragamo family's prestigious Lungarno Collection. Located in Milan’s iconic fashion district, this hotel masterfully intertwines the city's rich history with contemporary sophistication. Guests are greeted by luxurious suites adorned with curated art and custom furnishings that echo the spirit of mid-century Milanese grandeur. With an expansive piazza perfect for leisure and exquisite dining options, Portrait Milano invites travelers to savor Milan’s timeless charm and modern vibrancy.
A Luxurious Escape at The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth: Discovering Art, Culture, and Wellness in the Heart of Texas
Discover the unexpected side of Fort Worth at The Crescent Hotel, where sophistication meets art and wellness. From its curated art collection inspired by the Kimbell Art Museum to the culinary delights at Emilia’s and The Blue Room, the Crescent offers a retreat unlike any other. Guests can indulge in personalized wellness treatments at the Canyon Ranch Wellness Club and Spa while enjoying the city’s rich cultural heritage just steps away.
Escape to Luxury at Cap Vermell Grand Hotel: A Paradise in Mallorca
Find your sanctuary at Cap Vermell Grand Hotel, a stunning escape in the Canyamel valley of Mallorca. This luxurious haven offers an array of elegant accommodations, from rooms with panoramic valley views to private garden suites. With its gourmet dining options and indulgent wellness spa, Cap Vermell blends the essence of Mallorcan culture with five-star service. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate its prime location, perfect for exploring the island’s natural beauty and engaging in outdoor adventures.
A Gilded Age Gem Reimagined: The Beatrice Hotel in Providence
Experience the perfect blend of history and modern luxury at The Beatrice Hotel, set within Providence’s historic 1887 Exchange Building. This boutique property charms with its grand chandelier-lit atrium and guestrooms that feature high ceilings, herringbone floors, and modern touches like Dyson hair dryers. Enjoy a taste of Italy at Bellini Providence and sip craft cocktails at Rhode Island’s only private rooftop club. With its heartfelt tribute to its namesake, Beatrice Temkin, this hotel celebrates inclusivity and sophistication in the heart of New England.
