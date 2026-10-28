The Plaza Hotel: 119 Years of New York Glamour and a Historic Four-Year Restoration

Four years is an exceptionally long time for such an important property to disappear from New York's hospitality scene. Yet if the restoration succeeds in protecting its architecture for another century, the temporary closure may prove to be an essential investment in the city's heritage. The true measure of the project will not be how much is spent or how quickly the doors reopen. It will be whether future generations can experience the character, craftsmanship and history that made The Plaza extraordinary in the first place. New York can always build another luxury hotel. What it cannot build again is another 119 years of Plaza history.