The Plaza Hotel: 119 Years of New York Glamour and a Historic Four-Year Restoration

At a Glance
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Few buildings capture the elegance, wealth and extraordinary history of New York City quite like The Plaza Hotel. Standing at Fifth Avenue and Central Park South, overlooking one of the world's most famous parks, The Plaza has welcomed royalty, presidents, Hollywood legends and generations of New York society. Now, after 119 years, this celebrated landmark is preparing for a dramatic transformation. The Plaza announced on October 14, 2026, that it will close beginning in January 2027 for at least four years while its historic exterior facade undergoes extensive restoration. For a city that seems to change almost daily, the temporary disappearance of one of its most recognizable luxury hotels represents a remarkable moment.
The Plaza as we know it opened on October 1, 1907, replacing an earlier hotel of the same name. Designed by Henry Janeway Hardenbergh, the celebrated architect also responsible for The Dakota apartment building on Central Park West, the new Plaza was intended to rival Europe's grandest hotels. Its French Renaissance-inspired architecture, magnificent public spaces and luxurious accommodations immediately established it as one of Manhattan's most prestigious destinations. The Palm Court became a gathering place for New York society, while the hotel's elaborate ballrooms hosted celebrations attended by some of the world's most influential personalities.
The Plaza was never simply a place to sleep. It was a place to be seen.
Over the decades, The Plaza became woven into the cultural fabric of New York. F. Scott Fitzgerald and Zelda Fitzgerald were among its celebrated patrons. In 1966, Truman Capote hosted his legendary Black and White Ball in the Grand Ballroom, an event that brought together an extraordinary collection of American social and cultural figures. Hollywood further cemented the hotel's reputation. Films including North by Northwest and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York introduced its extraordinary interiors to audiences around the world. And for generations of children, the fictional Eloise made The Plaza her unforgettable Manhattan home. Few hotels can claim such an extraordinary combination of architecture, entertainment, literature and social history.
The upcoming restoration centers on the building's landmark-protected exterior, where decades of exposure and deterioration have created a need for substantial repairs. The challenge extends far beyond ordinary building maintenance. Restoring the intricate stonework of a historic landmark requires specialized craftsmanship, careful planning and compliance with preservation regulations. The Chief reported that the owner's facade inspection reports cited unsafe conditions and that the Department of Buildings did not order the closure; the decision was the owner's. The Plaza's management has determined that the extensive work and disruption to operations warrant closing the hotel for at least four years.
In the October 14 announcement, as quoted in coverage of the closure, the hotel said it is "advancing plans for repair and restoration works to its landmark-protected façade" and that "due to the complexity of this undertaking and significant intrusion to operations, The Plaza Hotel will be closing for at least four years commencing January 2027 while the work is underway."
The closure will affect a major piece of Manhattan's luxury hospitality, including its celebrated dining and event spaces. The future arrangements for the building's privately owned condominium residences have not been fully clarified. For hotel guests, wedding parties and visitors who associate a trip to New York with afternoon tea at The Plaza, the interruption will be significant. An exact reopening date has not yet been announced. A return in 2031 would represent the earliest possibility under the stated four-year timeline.
The New York Times reported that the Palm Court and the hotel's event rooms close in January along with the guest rooms, and that the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council's 378 members at The Plaza hold the right to return to their jobs at the same pay when it reopens.
This will not be The Plaza's first major transformation. The property closed in 2005 for an extensive restoration and reopened in 2008, following a renovation that also included the conversion of portions of the building into private residences. But the upcoming project raises a larger question: How do we preserve the architectural treasures of another era while adapting them to the safety standards and expectations of the modern world? See Resident's look inside the W New York Union Square transformation.
New York has no shortage of spectacular new hotels. Properties increasingly compete with expansive spas, sophisticated technology, enormous suites and unprecedented levels of personalized service. Yet none of those amenities can instantly reproduce the history of a building like The Plaza. Its architecture and extraordinary legacy are irreplaceable.
There is something reassuring about walking along Central Park South and seeing The Plaza standing exactly where generations of New Yorkers remember it. The city around it has changed dramatically. Skyscrapers have grown taller, residential prices have reached extraordinary levels, and the definition of luxury hospitality has evolved. But The Plaza remains one of Manhattan's enduring symbols of elegance.
Four years is an exceptionally long time for such an important property to disappear from New York's hospitality scene. Yet if the restoration succeeds in protecting its architecture for another century, the temporary closure may prove to be an essential investment in the city's heritage. The true measure of the project will not be how much is spent or how quickly the doors reopen. It will be whether future generations can experience the character, craftsmanship and history that made The Plaza extraordinary in the first place. New York can always build another luxury hotel. What it cannot build again is another 119 years of Plaza history.
And that is precisely why this restoration matters. See where to stay in New York for the FIFA World Cup Final 2026.
The hotel's announcement did not address events already booked beyond the closure date, and the event rooms close in January with the rest of the property, according to The New York Times. Couples and hosts with dates on the books after January 2027 should contact the hotel directly; RESIDENT will update this piece when The Plaza states its policy.
Yes. The hotel, the Palm Court and its event spaces remain open through the end of 2026, which makes this holiday season the last at The Plaza until the restoration is complete.
Book a farewell-season stay at The Plaza Hotel. The hotel remains open through the end of 2026, its final holiday season before the January 2027 closure.
For the best alternatives near Central Park while The Plaza is closed, see our guide to the best hotels near Central Park.
Michael Travin is the Founder and Owner of Resident Magazine and co-founder of Encompass Media Group.
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