Baccarat Hotel New York: French Elegance, Exceptional Design and Luxury in Every Detail, Rated 9.6 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index

At a Glance
RESIDENT may earn a commission on purchases or bookings made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Our recommendations are made independently.
Luxury can take many forms. Coming directly from a stay at 1 Hotel Central Park, which I rated 9.3 out of 10 in my review of 1 Hotel Central Park, the contrast at Baccarat Hotel New York was immediate. It was night and day. Where 1 Hotel celebrates greenery, natural textures and organic warmth, Baccarat presents a noticeably more refined, glamorous and luxurious experience.
The first impression was beautiful. More importantly, the polish extended beyond appearance: management clearly knew we had arrived and acknowledged us personally. At this level of hospitality, that awareness helps set the tone for the entire stay. And the vibe is unmistakable: crystal light, guests dressed for the evening in the middle of the day, a low hum of occasion in every room. It is New York dressing up, and enjoying it.
The Baccarat name begins in France, where the crystal house traces its history to 1764. Its craftsmanship became synonymous with decorative luxury, and the New York hotel translates that heritage into a contemporary hospitality experience. Opened in 2015, Baccarat Hotel New York incorporates the brand's crystal legacy into an interior vision that feels distinctive rather than interchangeable.
This is why the historical story matters. Baccarat is not simply using a French name to suggest luxury: its aesthetic draws on a recognizable tradition of artistry and materials, reinterpreted for modern Manhattan. For more of the neighborhood, see our guide to the best hotels near Central Park.
Our room, 1110, a Classic King and the hotel's entry-level room, provided perhaps the clearest evidence of Baccarat's elevated approach. The window treatments were noticeably more refined, the kind of detail that tells a story about construction quality. Having worked with luxury interiors through DLT Interiors, I pay attention to those decisions, because they reveal whether a room was merely decorated or carefully executed.
Floor-to-ceiling windows kept the space wonderfully bright during the day. At night, dimmable lighting transformed the mood into something soft and romantic. That ability to shift effortlessly from daytime openness to evening intimacy was one of the room's strongest design achievements.
The bathroom continued the same level of refinement. Its white Mystery marble was especially familiar to us: it is a stone we have used in our own homes and in projects for DLT Interiors clients. Seeing that material here made the setting feel immediately comfortable, even personal. Automated toilets added a welcome technological touch.
And unlike our previous hotel experience, the shower offered substantially stronger water pressure. This may sound like a small point, but comfort and practicality are essential parts of luxury. A beautiful bathroom still needs to perform beautifully.
Cleanliness and housekeeping were perfect throughout our stay. With fine finishes and delicate materials playing such an important role in the hotel's character, that level of care is not optional; it is fundamental.
Another appealing benefit was the hotel's Mercedes-Maybach house-car service. We were told that the vehicle was available after 10 a.m. for short local trips, subject to availability. In New York, a thoughtful transportation amenity can make even a brief outing feel special. Alongside the personal recognition from management, it reinforces Baccarat's commitment to making guests feel looked after.
We tried a grilled cheese sandwich and an arugula salad, and both were good. That was the extent of our dining experience, however. It would be unfair to judge the full restaurant or culinary program on two relatively simple selections, so I am deliberately keeping the culinary assessment limited to what we actually ordered.
Baccarat delivers a more luxurious overall impression than 1 Hotel Central Park, though the two properties pursue very different goals. Baccarat stands out for its craftsmanship, beautiful finishes, sophisticated lighting, high-performing bathroom, attentive management and immaculate housekeeping.
I do not assign a nearly perfect rating lightly. A broader dining experience and further use of the hotel's amenities would have provided a more complete assessment. Still, the qualities we experienced were sufficiently exceptional to earn a clear recommendation. The Bar, the Grand Salon and Spa de La Mer were not part of this visit and are not assessed here.
Final Rating: 9.6 on the RESIDENT™ Luxury Index
Baccarat Hotel New York earns 9.6/10: an exceptional city-hotel experience whose luxury is visible in the details and felt in the care. Baccarat Hotel New York: 9.6/10. 1 Hotel Central Park: 9.3/10. The dining observations were too limited for a standalone restaurant rating. This review reflects firsthand experience and does not evaluate nightly-rate value.
Editorial disclosure: This stay was hosted by Baccarat Hotel New York. All observations, scores and opinions are independently determined by the author. Historical background is provided as context; observed amenities and service reflect the author's visit (October 24 to 25, 2026).
Michael Travin is the Founder and Owner of Resident Magazine and co-founder of Encompass Media Group.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.