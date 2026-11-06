Two Hotels, One Neighborhood, and Two Entirely Different New Yorks

At a Glance
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I love that New York can make you feel as though you've entered an entirely different world simply by walking through a door. On this trip, two hotel stays reminded me just how much that doorway matters.
We divided our time between 1 Hotel Central Park and the Baccarat Hotel. Both put us in Midtown, close to Central Park and within easy reach of so much of what we come to New York to enjoy (see our guide to the best hotels near Central Park). Yet the experiences felt worlds apart.
One felt like an escape from city life. The other invited me to embrace the glamour of New York City.
I enjoyed both. But I had a favorite.
At 1 Hotel, nature sets the mood. Live greenery, rustic wood, and organic textures give the interiors a warmth that feels immediately welcoming. As an interior designer, I appreciated how consistently that feeling carried through the spaces. The materials do much of the work, creating an atmosphere that feels comfortable, relaxed, and removed from the intensity of the city outside.
Our room, a City Lounge King, was small, a familiar compromise in New York, but well appointed. If generous square footage is high on your wish list, that is something to keep in mind. For me, the appeal here was less about the size of the room and more about the sense of retreat.
The lobby and Jams, the hotel's restaurant, were lively from morning into evening, drawing both hotel guests and visitors. There was always activity, which gave the hotel a fun, social energy. Still, the nature-inspired interiors created a welcome contrast to the noise, movement, and visual stimulation of New York.
That combination was part of its charm: a lively hotel with a calming, grounded spirit. I could enjoy being in the city while feeling as though I had stepped away from it for a while.
For travelers who gravitate toward natural materials, greenery, and understated interiors, 1 Hotel offers a genuine escape from city life. Read Michael Travin's full review of 1 Hotel Central Park.
The Baccarat Hotel changed the mood completely.
From the moment I walked in, I felt surrounded by the glamour of New York City. Baccarat crystal chandeliers, soaring ceilings, dramatic window treatments, and elegant furnishings gave the public spaces a sense of occasion. There was so much to look at, and I enjoyed taking it all in.
Even the guests contributed to the atmosphere. I saw people in evening gowns during the day, dressed beautifully and seemingly quite at home in those surroundings. It made the experience feel wonderfully theatrical, and unmistakably New York.
As a designer, I was especially drawn to the balance in our room (a Classic King, Room 1110). A dark wood canopy bed brought depth and presence, while white wainscoting and thoughtfully placed mirrors kept the space feeling bright and composed. The room had richness without losing its sense of calm.
The signature Baccarat bedding felt ultra-luxurious. That level of comfort was expected, of course, but still deeply appreciated. I slept better there than I have in any other hotel.
The bathroom was another pleasure, with Mystery White marble at the sink and vanity. But the detail I appreciated most was practical: excellent water pressure and a generous rain shower. Beautiful materials make an impression; a truly good shower makes a stay more comfortable.
The service was professional and polished. During our visit, a Maybach house car was also available for guests' use around the city, an appropriately luxurious finishing touch.
This level of formality may not suit every traveler. For me, it was part of the attraction. I enjoyed staying somewhere that encouraged me to dress up, head downstairs, and fully embrace the glamour and energy of New York City. Read his full Baccarat Hotel New York review.
I would happily return to either hotel, depending on the kind of trip I wanted.
1 Hotel offered warmth, texture, and the feeling of escaping the city without leaving it. Baccarat offered drama, elegance, and the pleasure of embracing New York at its most glamorous.
Personally, I preferred Baccarat. Its crystal-filled interiors and blend of traditional elegance with modern polish felt more distinctive to me. They captured a glamorous side of New York that I still find exciting, no matter how often I visit.
At 1 Hotel, I appreciated the chance to step away from the city's intensity. At Baccarat, I wanted to experience it fully: to dress up, take in the sparkle, and embrace the occasion.
RESIDENT™ Luxury Index: 1 Hotel Central Park 9.3 of 10. Baccarat Hotel New York 9.6 of 10.
Two hotels in the same neighborhood, each delivering a very different experience. My choice was Baccarat, but the real question is whether you want to escape the city or embrace its glamour.
Debbie Travin is the principal of DLT Interiors.
Editorial disclosure: Both stays were hosted by the hotels. All observations and opinions are the author's own; the ratings are RESIDENT Magazine's and were independently determined.
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