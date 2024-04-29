This NYC Street Magic Show Blew Our Minds..."Stalker" is a Show Worth Following

We rarely admit to stalking someone, though we've most all gone through the infamous Instagram deep-dive - the most unlucky of us even hitting "like" accidentally on a post from 46 weeks ago. However, Swedish street illusionists and magicians Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung proudly tout their stalker status - and invite their mystified audience to join in the fun through an interactive comedy magic experience. "In today’s society, no one is hidden. Everyone is being stalked, and everyone has become a stalker," the unique show's tagline cheekily proclaims.
Largely sans props, the comedic duo instead relies upon audience suggestions, intuitive anecdotes, and organically candid moments to build a show that left our mouths hanging open at every turn. Brynolf and Ljung bring their acclaimed "Stalker" performance to New York City for their theatrical debut in the Big Apple, presented by Penn & Teller of the hit show "Penn & Teller: Fool Us!" where the Swedish duo first baffled their hosts in the show's first season. "Stalker" opened April 1, 2024 at New World Stages, to a glowing reception and deep laughs throughout the evening for Brynolf and Ljung's innovative antics and warm banter. Built at the mesmerizing intersection of comedic timing, theatrical expressions, and impressively organic illusion skills, the show takes a unique angle like nothing we've seen. The audience is an active participant, and a very willing one at that.
With a climatic plot twist that no one could predict and high energy throughout the 90-minute run time, "Stalker" easily earns its title of a "spellbinding spectacle," as quoted by Penn & Teller. Brynolf and Ljung first stunned the magic world in 2009 when seemingly out of nowhere, the pair were declared the silver medal winners in Comedy Magic at the prestigious World Championships of Magic in Beijing. Following this breakout debut, the duo performed as the opening act for Penn & Teller in 2011, wowed 500,000 viewers each week on TV4 (Sweden's largest television network) with their own TV show “Street Magic," and toured their home country selling out venues with Hokuspokus Motherf*ckers (2016-2017), Cirkeln (2018-2020), and the original production of Stalker (2021-2022) before bringing their infectiously cheerful spirit to the United States.
Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung feel like old friends immediately from the get-go with their warm personalities and original approach, making the audience feel at home for a wild show that seems to just fly by. With every revelation, simultaneous gasps echo from the crowd, and we're all left excitedly wondering: what's next? For your next New York City date idea or night out on the town, we highly recommend catching a "Stalker" performance at New World Stages off-Broadway. The show runs from April through September 2024, and tickets are available for purchase online.
Our recommendation?
Follow Brynolf & Ljung. They’re already following you.
CREDITS
Writer: Laur Weeks @laur.weeks
Show: Stalker @stalkershownyc
Performed by: Peter Brynolf & Jonas Ljung @brynolfljung
Presented by: Penn & Teller @pennandtellerlive
PR: The Press Room @thepressroomnyc
Lighting design: Jamie Roderick
Sound design: Drew Levy
General management: KGM Theatrical
Production Management: Tinc Productions
Produced by Lifeline Entertainment (Lasse Karlsson/Michael Henriksson) and Penn & Teller, with co-producers Pernilla & Niclas Nyrensten and All Things Live.
Photography courtesy of PR.