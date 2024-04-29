This NYC Street Magic Show Blew Our Minds..."Stalker" is a Show Worth Following

Largely sans props, the comedic duo instead relies upon audience suggestions, intuitive anecdotes, and organically candid moments to build a show that left our mouths hanging open at every turn. Brynolf and Ljung bring their acclaimed "Stalker" performance to New York City for their theatrical debut in the Big Apple, presented by Penn & Teller of the hit show "Penn & Teller: Fool Us!" where the Swedish duo first baffled their hosts in the show's first season. "Stalker" opened April 1, 2024 at New World Stages, to a glowing reception and deep laughs throughout the evening for Brynolf and Ljung's innovative antics and warm banter. Built at the mesmerizing intersection of comedic timing, theatrical expressions, and impressively organic illusion skills, the show takes a unique angle like nothing we've seen. The audience is an active participant, and a very willing one at that.