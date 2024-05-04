The Word-Shimmering Sea: Enrique Martínez Celaya Immerses NYC into Emotional Story of Exile & Promise

“The world referenced in these letters is a world that I have nothing to do with anymore," artist and academic Enrique Martínez Celaya implores to a small crowd of art appreciators and curators standing before him at the Hispanic Society Museum and Library in New York City.

Martínez Celaya is referencing his latest New York exhibition, "The Word-Shimmering Sea," which showcases a set of his own mixed media paintings layered over pages taken straight from his childhood notebook and letters penned to his father overseas. The artist projected these emotional letters to create the larger-than-life works, meticulously tracing each childhood pen stroke over with charcoal so as to exactly replicate his childhood handwriting without any external influences acquired as a present-day adult. The exhibition also includes his mother's handwriting.

These paintings “are a collaboration between myself and a kid that I don’t really know," Martínez Celaya muses. "I know pieces of him…but I couldn’t believe the way my hand moved.” He marvels at how he had drawn trees as a child, and mentions he couldn't easily replicate that technique free-handedly now as an adult artist. He notes childhood inconsistencies and inclusion: all the ships he'd drawn have dolphins running alongside them, for example, and every plane sits empty with no pilot in the cockpit. These are small things he notices now as an unfamiliar adult, that this forgotten child iteration of himself had intentionally included many years ago.