For Sale: Gwyneth Paltrow's Lavish $30M Los Angeles Home

From winning an Oscar for her role in "Shakespeare in Love" to captivating audiences in the "Iron Man" series, Gwyneth Paltrow has been a long-standing fixture in the Hollywood spotlight.

Known for her alluring acting style and versatility, she has starred in many iconic films, from the touching romance of "Great Expectations" to the hilarious antics of "Shallow Hal"—which is one of my favorites. She has graced us with her talent for decades, and absolutely earned her spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.