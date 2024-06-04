For Sale: Gwyneth Paltrow's Lavish $30M Los Angeles Home

From winning an Oscar for her role in "Shakespeare in Love" to captivating audiences in the "Iron Man" series, Gwyneth Paltrow has been a long-standing fixture in the Hollywood spotlight.
Known for her alluring acting style and versatility, she has starred in many iconic films, from the touching romance of "Great Expectations" to the hilarious antics of "Shallow Hal"—which is one of my favorites. She has graced us with her talent for decades, and absolutely earned her spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Beyond the silver screen, Paltrow has made a significant impact as the founder of Goop, a lifestyle and wellness brand that has grown a loyal following of elite shoppers who seek high-end luxury.
Now, this multifaceted star is saying farewell to a personal sanctuary by listing her stunning Los Angeles property for a whopping $30 million in a premier neighborhood to the stars.
Located in the prestigious Mandeville Canyon area of Brentwood, this 12,000-square-foot estate is a masterclass in blending classic charm with modern luxury design at every turn. However, don’t get too excited just yet—the home does not include the exquisite decor, so you might need to add a few more zeros to that price tag at the end.
Originally built in 1950 and elegantly renovated in 2009, the house flaunts stunning reclaimed wood floors and intricate patterned stonework, creating a unique character that's both refined and visually welcoming.
The Goop guru and her ex-husband, Chris Martin, bought this single-story home in 2012 for nearly $10 million. Since then, it has evolved into a luxury home of style and comfort, mirroring her sophisticated taste and commitment to wellness all around.
Upon entering, you're greeted by a spacious living room that flows seamlessly into a lush backyard. Every inch of this home is absolutely immaculate, and it gets better with every room.
The open floor plan is perfect for everything from cozy family gatherings to lavish parties, with wide and bright windows letting in natural light to create a warm and inviting atmosphere for those who get the invite.
The chef's kitchen is a culinary paradise (no surprise here) equipped with two cooktops, two ranges, and a wood-burning oven. It's giving contemporary with a hint of French vintage and I'm here for it—would you agree?
Now picture yourself preparing a feast on the spacious center island while enjoying views of the charming breakfast nook and meticulously manicured yard. The kitchen is clearly built for a therapeutic dining experience.
For those who love to entertain, the recently constructed guesthouse is a standout feature. This one-bedroom space offers a private entertainment area with pocket doors that seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor living spaces together in prefect harmony.
Brentwood, once a quiet retreat for the likes of Joan Crawford, Steve McQueen, and Marilyn Monroe, remains one of Los Angeles' premiere neighborhoods to the rich and famous.
Its mix of upscale shops, glossy office buildings, and outdoor entertainment options makes it a desirable location for those seeking a quiet lifestyle of tranquility with a dash of sophisticated charm.
As Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, prepare to make Montecito their primary residence, this stunning Brentwood estate is now available for the discerning buyer who values privacy, luxury, and a touch of Hollywood history.
The couple plans to split their time between the West and East Coasts, including their residence in Amagansett, a favorite among celebrities like Alec Baldwin and Billy Joel.
If you’re ready to step into a lifestyle of elegance and wellness, Gwyneth Paltrow’s $30 million estate might just be your dream home. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of Hollywood history, set in one of Los Angeles' most sought-after neighborhoods.
Whether you're a real estate aficionado or simply someone who appreciates the finer things in life, this property is a testament to luxury living. Make sure to keep an eye on Resident Magazine for more exclusive listings and insider insights into the world of high-end luxury real estate.
