Bling Like Bing: Own Matthew Perry's Hollywood Pad for $5.1 Million

Matthew Perry, known for his hilarious role as Chandler Bing on "Friends," brought laughter and unforgettable moments to millions of viewers worldwide. From Thanksgiving turkey heads to his heartfelt proposal, Chandler Bing was the king of comedic timing and emotional depth, making "Friends" a cultural phenomenon that still resonates till this day.
I loved playing Chandler, I grew up playing the part.
Matthew Perry
Who can forget his catchy one-liners, the awkward yet endearing dance moves, or the major scene where everyone finds out about his relationship with Monica? That was quite the bomb that I don't think anyone was prepared for!
Tragically, we were also unprepared for his unexpected passing at the age of 54, which left behind countless cherished memories and several real estate investments that are now part of his valuable estate.
As you may have already heard, the late superstar's Hollywood Hills home is officially on the market and priced at a reasonable $5.1 million. This midcentury modern luxury home isn't just another luxury home listing—it's a chance to own a slice of TV royalty's legacy in the land of opportunities.
Perry's life in the spotlight, earning him the big bucks for decades which allowed him to purchase his now listed home back in May 2017. Although he never truly settled into the 2,793-square-foot house, the property stands as a testament to his refined taste and love for classic architecture.
Built in 1957, this "beautiful architectural property" shares a history rich and modern design. The walls of glass flood the home with natural light, a dual-sided fireplace is perfect for cozy nights, and a central patio that provides a complete "California living" lifestyle that we see only in movies.
With three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, there's plenty of room to entertain or simply enjoy the tranquility of this secluded private hills escape.
The main bedroom opens directly to the pool area—ideal for those spontaneous late-night dips. One of the bedrooms has been transformed into a screening room, a fitting touch for any movie buff or TV aficionado.
It's a home that offers both privacy and proximity, being just moments away from the glamour of Beverly Hills and the iconic Sunset Strip.
I mean, can this house BE anymore Hollywood chic? I hope you got the reference.
What makes this Hollywood Hills property a must-have? Beyond its celebrity pedigree and architectural charm, it offers a lifestyle many dream of but few achieve. Imagine sipping your morning coffee on the patio, taking a dip in the pool, or hosting an intimate screening of your favorite film in your private theater. This home isn't just about living; it's about living well.
As the saying goes, "They don't make them like this anymore." This midcentury modern beauty, infused with the spirit of Matthew Perry, is more than a house—it's an invitation to step into a world of timeless elegance and Hollywood glamour. If you're ready to make this vision your reality, now's the time to make moves. Embrace the legacy, and perhaps, like Chandler Bing, you'll find your own "happy place" here.
In the world of real estate, properties come and go, but homes like this one, with its rich history and impeccable interior design, are truly one of a kind. Don't miss your chance to be part of the legacy that Matthew Perry left behind.
Whether you're a fan, an investor, or someone looking for a luxurious retreat, this Hollywood Hills home is calling your name so let the spirit of "Friends" live on in your new abode.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.