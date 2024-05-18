Celebrity Listing: Billy Baldwin and Chynna Phillips' Santa Barbara Estate

Billy Baldwin and Chynna Phillips are waving goodbye to their enchanting Santa Barbara estate. Situated in one of California's most desirable and lush regions, their property combines quaint cottage-style decor with the charm of a cozy, welcoming home.
With a rich history and a listing price of $3,895,000, this home is perfect for someone who seeks a quiet and private lifestyle and can afford to drop a significant investment on a truly unique find.
Purchased for $2.9 million, Baldwin and Phillips have not only invested financially but also emotionally in this property. Dating back to 1949, the home has undergone quite a few renovations that have meticulously preserved its historical essence while integrating modern necessities.
The house was originally listed for rent last spring at $17,000 a month, and then reduced to $14,000, indicating that the couple is ready to hand over their cherished home to new owners.
The main house features wide-plank oak wood floors, soaring vaulted ceilings, and 8-foot-tall French doors that flood the space with natural light.
The estate offers not only an aesthetic appeal but also practical luxury, with an open-plan kitchen that Chynna Phillips proudly displayed in a YouTube tour when renovations were completed 2 years ago.
This house is holy ground.
Chynna Phillips
This space is complemented by elegant built-ins and an exquisite fireplace mantel that anchors the living room, creating a focal point for family gatherings.
Phillips’ personal touches are evident throughout the home. The primary bedroom includes a cozy window bench, offering a picturesque view of a tranquil fountain—her own quiet and private space.
Additionally, a private balcony allows her to enjoy the lush, ever-blooming gardens, a testament to the home's blend of indoor and outdoor living.
These personal spaces within the home illustrate the careful thought and detail put into every corner to provide plenty of alone time, if needed.
Equally impressive is the charming two-bedroom guesthouse that is honestly a standalone home of its own. Functioning as a spacious and private accommodation for visitors, it's an addition that upholds the property’s craftsman-style theme and comfortable ambiance all around.
Whether used for hosting guests or as a creative studio, the guesthouse offers versatility and privacy, mirroring the main home’s charm but with its unique rustic character.
As Billy Baldwin and Chynna Phillips prepare to hand over the keys to their Santa Barbara estate, they leave behind a legacy captured within the walls of their meticulously curated home.
For over two decades, this property has not just been their residence but a private sanctuary for their personal expression and a lovely relaxing hideaway from the busy outside world. Now, it awaits its next chapter, ready to embrace a new story just as rich as its past.
