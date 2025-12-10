A Look Back at 2025 and the New Year Ahead
As 2025 comes to a close, we’re grateful for the stories, collaborations, and creative voices that shaped the year across travel, fashion, wellness, design, and culture. The pieces that resonated most were those rooted in thoughtful design, distinctive perspectives, and products made with real intention, reminders of how much craftsmanship and clarity still matter.
As we look toward 2026, there’s a renewed sense of focus. A new year offers the chance to recalibrate, to consider what we want more of in our homes, wardrobes, routines, and travels, and to approach the months ahead with a clearer sense of purpose.
Many of the ideas that defined the past year will continue to evolve from longevity-focused wellness and standout travel experiences to the pieces and products truly worth bringing into your life. In the year ahead, these themes will continue to guide the stories we tell and the inspiration we hope to share.
Looking Back at 2025
This year’s editorial landscape was shaped by several clear themes that surfaced across fashion, travel, wellness, design, and culture.
A stronger appreciation for elevated, well-crafted living
Thoughtful interiors, artisan-made pieces, and beautifully designed everyday essentials defined much of the conversation. The emphasis was on quality, how a space feels, how an object is made, and how small design choices can improve daily life.
Travel with personality and perspective
Hotels and destinations with a distinct sense of place stood out this year. Whether through design, culture, or atmosphere, the properties and itineraries that made an impression were the ones offering something memorable and well considered.
Fashion rooted in craftsmanship and longevity
2025 highlighted designers who prioritize refined materials, tailoring, and pieces meant to last. The focus shifted toward clothing that brings together elegance, comfort, and a clear design point of view.
Wellness grounded in simplicity and effectiveness
Skincare, targeted therapies, and streamlined routines that delivered real results without unnecessary complication shaped much of the wellness conversation this year. At the same time, longevity programs, advanced skin technologies, and next-generation spa experiences gained traction, signaling a growing interest in high-performance, results-driven care.
Partnerships with purpose and perspective
Some of the year’s most compelling moments came from collaborations that offered an inside look at how designers, founders, and creatives think and work. These stories stood out because they offered a more personal look at the people and ideas shaping luxury today.
Setting the Stage for 2026
Our 2026 trend coverage across wellness, fashion, and travel has already outlined many of the ideas shaping the year ahead, and the conversations extend naturally into the broader world of luxury living.
Wellness grounded in science and longevity
From medical-grade programs to data-informed routines, the focus is shifting toward approaches that support strength and long-term wellbeing. Personalized diagnostics, longevity labs, and science-led aesthetic programs are becoming key features of luxury wellness, offering a more tailored and measurable approach to care.
Fashion defined by presence and individuality
Bolder silhouettes, sculptural details, and craftsmanship-driven collections are setting the tone for the season. Designers are leaning into pieces that make an impression while still feeling wearable and thoughtfully constructed.
Travel shaped by design, atmosphere, and access
Remote-luxe escapes and design-forward destinations that offer both cultural depth and ease of movement are guiding how people plan their trips. Thoughtfully planned itineraries built around great food, meaningful experiences, and a strong sense of place are shaping the travel people are most excited about.
Home Redefined by Warm Minimalism and Everyday Luxury
Natural materials, and layered textures are shaping interiors in 2026. Spaces are becoming more personal and collected, blending modern pieces with vintage finds, sculptural accents, and handcrafted details. Design choices emphasize both beauty and practicality from multipurpose rooms and functional layouts to materials that bring depth and warmth into everyday living.
A broader interest in cultural moments and luxury experiences
Cultural milestones are setting the pace for luxury, highlighting fresh perspectives and the voices shaping what comes next. In 2026, we’ll bring you inside the events that matter most, global fashion weeks, Art Basel, leading design fairs, and the launches that influence the way we live and travel.
Appreciation for Our Partners & Community
As we welcome a new year, we want to pause and acknowledge the people who shaped this one.
To our brand partners and collaborators
Thank you for the stories, conversations, and creative moments you entrusted us with. Your vision and craftsmanship continue to elevate the luxury landscape, and it’s an honor to bring your work to our audience.
To our Resident community
Your presence across our site, social channels, newsletter, and everyday conversations is what inspires our team to create with purpose. We’re grateful for your curiosity, your taste, and the way you engage with the world of luxury living.
We’re grateful to share this space and this world of luxury with you.
The Year Ahead in Luxury Living
2026 opens the door to new ideas and opportunities across every corner of luxury living. We look forward to bringing you the designers to watch, the destinations worth knowing, and the innovations reshaping how we live, travel, dress, and experience the world. Here’s to a new year of style, substance, and discovery.
