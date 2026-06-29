Best Things to Do in Los Angeles in July 2026

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SoFi Stadium hosts FIFA World Cup 2026 matches through July 10, including a Quarterfinal.
The Hollywood Bowl marks America’s 250th with the Beach Boys (July 2 to 4) and the Tchaikovsky Spectacular with fireworks on July 31.
FoodieLand takes over the Rose Bowl July 3 to 5; Grand Park’s free block party draws some 35,000 on the Fourth.
Olivia Dean plays Crypto.com Arena July 14 to 15, and the OC Fair runs July 17 through August 16.
Few cities do summer like Los Angeles, and July 2026 arrives with a lineup that spans FIFA World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium, Fourth of July fireworks over the Hollywood Bowl, free block parties in Grand Park, and back-to-back nights with some of the best performers touring right now. The Rose Bowl becomes the nation’s largest food festival, the Pacific Amphitheater fills for the OC Fair Summer Concert Series, and the immersive dining and entertainment scene keeps the evenings going well past sundown. Below is a guide to the best things to do in LA this July, organized by date.
Where: SoFi Stadium (1001 Stadium Drive, Inglewood)
When: June 12 – July 10, 2026
Why Go: Eight matches come to SoFi Stadium across nearly a month, opening with the US men's national team taking on Paraguay on June 12 and closing with a Quarterfinal on July 10. Thirty-nine days of fan programming run parallel to the matches, from the official FIFA Fan Festival at the historic LA Memorial Coliseum, June 11 through 14, to ten rotating neighborhood fan zones stretching from Venice Beach to Burbank and the San Gabriel Valley.
July 2, 2026 — Round of 32: 1H vs. 2J
July 10, 2026 — Quarterfinal: W93 vs. W94
Good to Know: LA Metro runs direct, no-transfer matchday service to SoFi from Downtown Santa Monica, Union Station, North Hollywood, Culver City, Long Beach, and Orange County, starting three to four hours before kickoff.
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium (1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena)
When: July 3 - 5, 2026
Why Go: Billed as the nation's largest food festival, FoodieLand takes over the Rose Bowl grounds for a long weekend of 250-plus vendors spanning global street food, artisan shops, games, and live music. The scale is impressive and the range of flavors on offer makes it easy to spend an entire afternoon grazing your way through. On the Fourth of July, a special drone show caps off the Saturday session.
Good to Know: Tickets must be purchased in advance online; no tickets are available at the door. Children five and under are admitted free. Parking is free all weekend.
Where: Hollywood Bowl (2301 North Highland Avenue, Los Angeles)
When: July 2- 4, 2026
Why Go: The United States turns 250 this year, and the Hollywood Bowl is marking the occasion in style. The Beach Boys move through the hits, Surfin' USA, I Get Around, Fun Fun Fun, with a special tribute to the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds woven in. Special guest John Stamos joins the celebration, Thomas Wilkins leads the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, and the whole evening closes with a fireworks show over the hills. As milestone Fourth of July nights go, this one is hard to top.
Good to Know: The Bowl fills quickly for this one. Arriving early is worthwhile, whether to picnic on the lawn or settle into your seats before showtime. Check the Hollywood Bowl website for parking and public transit options, as traffic in the area is significant on this night.
Where: Various Locations around LA
When: July 4, 2026
Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Summer Block Party: Free and open to all ages, this is one of the city's most genuinely communal Fourth of July traditions, drawing some 35,000 Angelenos to the heart of Downtown for an afternoon and evening of global music across two stages and hands-on art activations. The whole thing closes with a 700-drone light show above DTLA. Food trucks and local vendors line the park throughout.
Dodgers vs. Padres at Dodger Stadium: Enjoy a Dodgers versus Padres game, and on the Fourth of July at Dodger Stadium adds another layer to the evening. A post-game drone and fireworks show makes it a complete Fourth of July night out.
Annual 4th of July Fireworks Show at Marina Del Rey: The setting is relaxed and family-friendly, with room to spread out a blanket, pack a picnic, and watch the 20-minute show from the waterfront. The best viewing spots are Burton Chance Park and Fisherman’s Village.
Where: Various venues across Los Angeles
When: Select dates throughout July 2026
Candlelight concerts offer one of Los Angeles’s most enchanting evenings out. Held in beautiful spaces across the city, from historic landmarks to elegant modern venues, these performances surround audiences with the glow of hundreds of candles and music that ranges from classical favorites to tributes to artists like Adele, Queen, and Hans Zimmer. The atmosphere is intimate, cinematic, and surprisingly transporting, making it one of the loveliest ways to spend an evening in LA.
July 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Los Angeles:
July 10 - Candlelight Downtown LA: The Best of Frank Sinatra & Nat King Cole
July 11 - Candlelight Koreatown: Tribute to Juan Gabriel on Strings
July 12 - Candlelight Long Beach: 90s Unplugged
July 17 - Candlelight: Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
July 18 & 31 - Candlelight Burbank: Tribute to Bad Bunny
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: California Plaza (350 South Grand Avenue, Downtown Los Angeles)
When: July 14, 2026
Why Go: Each year the Consulate General of France and Grand Performances take over California Plaza for an evening that brings a slice of Paris to Downtown Los Angeles. Live French music, food, and cultural programming fill the outdoor space in a celebration that is free, family-friendly, and festive.
Good to Know: The event is free and open to all ages. Arriving early is worthwhile for a good spot on the terrace.
Where: Crypto.com Arena (1111 South Figueroa Street, Los Angeles)
When: July 14 and 15, 2026
Why Go: The British star brings her Art of Loving Tour to Crypto.com Arena for two back-to-back nights, drawing from her sophomore album with hits including Man I Need, which reached number one on the UK Singles Chart, alongside Lady Lady, Nice to Each Other, and So Easy (To Fall in Love). Her live performances have drawn praise for their emotional depth, polished production, and magnetic stage presence.
Good to Know: Both nights are all ages and begin at 8:00 PM.
Where: OC Fair & Event Center (88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa)
When: July 17 through August 16, 2026
Why Go: The Orange County Fair is a Southern California summer institution. Live entertainment, competitions, carnival rides, and food vendors fill the grounds. The Pacific Amphitheatre runs a full Summer Concert Series throughout the fair's run, with headliners performing most nights, making it easy to combine an afternoon at the fair with an evening show.
Good to Know: Admission and parking rates vary by day and age. Check the OC Fair website for the full entertainment schedule, concert lineup, and advance ticket options.
Where: The Kult (251 Main Street, Los Angeles)
When: July 24, 2026
Why Go: Set inside a street-style bar designed to evoke 1920s New Orleans, this 60-minute live performance moves through the playlist featuring St. James Infirmary, When the Saints Go Marching In, Basin Street Blues, Hello Dolly, and more, with improvisation woven throughout. Saxophone, trumpet, and vocals fill a space.
Good to Know: Tables are shared and seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each zone, so arriving early is worthwhile. Ages 21 and up.
Where: Westwood Village (1036 Broxton Avenue, Los Angeles)
When: July 26, 2026
Why Go: The world's largest vegan festival has gone monthly, and the July edition lands in the heart of Westwood Village with 30-plus vendors covering plant-based food, sustainable brands, live DJs, and kids' activities. Free entry, a dog-friendly atmosphere, and a lively street fair energy round out what is an easy and enjoyable way to spend a Sunday in LA.
Good to Know: Entry is free and the event is open to all ages.
Where: Pacific Amphitheatre at OC Fair & Event Center (88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa)
When: July 30, 2026
Why Go: Trevor Noah brings his Off The Record tour, which sold out worldwide, to the Pacific Amphitheatre as part of the OC Fair Summer Concert Series. The Emmy-winning former host of The Daily Show and six-time Grammy Awards host has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, and his storytelling draws on a life that spans continents and cultures. His bestselling memoir Born a Crime remains one of the most celebrated books of the past decade, and his live show carries that same depth and wit.
Good to Know: The show falls during the OC Fair, which runs concurrently at the same complex throughout July. Arriving early gives you time to explore the fairgrounds before the night's main event. Plan ahead for parking, as the Fair draws significant crowds on weekday evenings.
Where: Hollywood Bowl (2301 North Highland Avenue, Los Angeles)
When: July 31, 2026
Why Go: One of the Hollywood Bowl's most beloved annual traditions returns this summer. Troupe Vertigo, the LA-based theatrical circus company known for acts that defy gravity, brings acrobatics, trapeze, juggling, and contortion to the stage alongside the orchestra. Conductor Chloé Dufresne, leads the program through selections from Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake, building toward the Marche Slave before the 1812 Overture closes the night with the USC Marching Band and a full fireworks show over the hills.
Good to Know: This is one of the Bowl's most popular summer nights and tickets move fast. Arrive early to settle in before the program begins, and plan ahead for parking and traffic, as the venue recommends public transit when possible.
Where: City Club Los Angeles (555 Flower Street, 51st Floor, Downtown Los Angeles)
When: July 31, 2026
Why Go: City Club sets the stage for a three-course dinner where the blindfold is the whole point. With sight removed, taste and smell sharpen considerably, and a secret menu spanning appetizer, main, and dessert becomes something worth paying close attention to. Choose from meat, seafood, or vegan options at booking, then let the evening unfold.
Good to Know: Business casual dress code is enforced. Ages 12 and up; guests under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Indicate dietary requirements via the post-booking questionnaire.
Where: Various locations across Los Angeles
When: Throughout July 2026
Why Go: Los Angeles has a strong lineup of immersive experiences this month, ranging from high-energy team adventures to sensory art installations. A few worth knowing about:
Bubble Planet: More than ten themed rooms built around bubbles, VR technology, and oversized installations in the Arts District. Colorful, sensory, and genuinely fun for all ages.
Superman Experience at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood: A first-person, fully immersive adventure at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank that puts you inside Superman's world through 3D technology, motion detection, and audio-animatronics.
Glow or Go Escape Room: Five immersive rooms at Beverly Center that combine puzzles, laser mazes, reflex challenges, and a color-exploding grand finale.
Good to Know: The Superman Experience runs Thursday through Monday and is not available for children under 5. Glow or Go requires sneakers and clothes you don't mind getting paint on.
July 2026 is one of the fullest months on the LA calendar. The World Cup brings crowds to Inglewood through July 10, the Hollywood Bowl sells out its Fourth of July and Tchaikovsky nights, and the OC Fair runs deep into August. Book tickets and parking early for the marquee nights, and lean on Metro for SoFi and Downtown events. For everything else, the city makes summer easy.
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