Best Things to Do in Los Angeles in July 2026

Where: California Plaza (350 South Grand Avenue, Downtown Los Angeles)

When: July 14, 2026

Why Go: Each year the Consulate General of France and Grand Performances take over California Plaza for an evening that brings a slice of Paris to Downtown Los Angeles. Live French music, food, and cultural programming fill the outdoor space in a celebration that is free, family-friendly, and festive.

Good to Know: The event is free and open to all ages. Arriving early is worthwhile for a good spot on the terrace.