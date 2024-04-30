Golf & Tennis Doubles on Your Summer Holiday Docket? Your Suitcase Needs These Sporty Looks

As the weather on the East Coast finally warms up this spring, you might find yourself excitedly looking forward to your summer schedule. With the arrival of warm breezy days and cloudless skies, the days grow longer and hemlines begin to shorten in turn. Whether you’re headed for the green or the harbour, modern luxury brand J.Lindeberg has everything you need to make sure your bags are packed with the best styles for today’s contemporary yet classic trends.
J.Lindeberg is no stranger to the sporty dresser - the official sponsor of the United States golf team uniforms, the brand brings pieces ready for both the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week and the golf course at the Olympics. The line includes both hats and bags that fit looks for both the street and the tennis court, golf green, or yacht deck. The new season debuts a patriotic red, white, and blue collection for a special Olympics 2024 golf ready-to-wear release, perfect for spectating this year's highlight match. Fresh colourways imbue a sense of seasonal joy in the designer’s Summer Holiday 2024 and Sport collection as well, releasing in May and the perfect versatile last-minute add to your holiday packing list.
Contrasting the more muted cold weather tones of the caramel, black, heathered gray, and navy collection coming later this year for Autumn/Winter 2024 (which also features bright cherry pops of red,) the newly releasing cheerful Summer Holiday 2024 line sets the stage for a grand slam for your wardrobe. Happy knit stripes and crisp floral graphics are reinterpreted through a contemporary lens with the spirit of Sweden. The designer shares three stories within the collection: comfy Chambray, elevated Swim Shop, and classic Linen. Each tailored piece rings ideal for the modern wardrobe, offering comfort and style to blend the traditional with the creative for chic looks with functional finesse.
If your seasonal plans include spectating the US Open golf tournament in June, a seat at the Paris-based Olympics in July this year, or attending the US Open tennis matches in August, you’ll want to include a few versatile J.Lindeberg pieces in your suitcase when packing for your trip. Comfortable menswear suiting in crisp linen tailoring, sleek knit polo shirts in summer-ready textiles, and silky tops with cool flowered appliqués for breezy nights are our picks for men on the go.
Cutout polo dresses that feel runway-ready, luxe lounge sets that look effortlessly put together while keeping comfortable, and sporty unitards are our recommendations from J.Lindeberg Sport Summer Holiday 2024 for the fashion-forward yet active lady.
From day to night, androgynous separates like streetwear-inspired technical jerseys and loose pocketed pants lend an air of cool style to elevated practical fashion. Discernable quality and impeccable cuts take streetwear lounge pieces to another level in both Summer Holiday 2024 and for the upcoming Autumn/Winter 2024 season. For those of you winter lovers who are already daydreaming of the slopes or escaping the heat this summer, J.Lindeberg’s Autumn/Winter 2024 pieces releasing later this year include stunning hooded puffer pieces like scarves and cropped oversized jackets that you'll love, a playful pleated leather skirt, trendy knit bikini set, and full-leather flight suit that feel ready for the ski lift…or an Instagram-worthy après-ski photoshoot back at the lodge, martini in hand.
Shop J.Lindeberg Summer Holiday 2024 sport and fashion collection releasing in May at
You can look forward to the new Autumn/Winter 2024 sport and street collection coming later this year to the site to outfit your winter holiday!
CREDITS
Fashion Editor & Writer: Laur Weeks @laur.weeks
Designer: J.Lindeberg @jlindebergofficial
PR: PURPLE PR @purplepr
Photography courtesy of PR.