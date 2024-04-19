Gentle Monster Announces Third Collection with BLACKPINK's Jennie

The single short video post garnered over 140,000 views and 500 public comments in under thirty minutes on the Gentle Monster Instagram account, and it is safe to say that Jennie's third collaborative collection with Gentle Monster is set to continue the path of success established with the prior "Jentle Garden" and "Jentle Home" releases.

We anticipate that fans of the brand and the singer can look forward to another exciting collection pop up to be announced shortly for major cities around the world, following Gentle Monster's signature tradition as seen for the "Jentle Home" release.