Sanamama Brings Spiritual Luxury To Bay Harbor Islands

At a Glance
Walk into Sanamama in Bay Harbor Islands, and the first impression is not that you have entered a traditional jewelry boutique. It feels more like stepping into someone's carefully considered home, one where every object has a story and every material has been selected with purpose. The approximately 2,000-square-foot space combines fine jewelry, crystal singing bowls, gemstone furniture, and objects for the home in an environment Gabi Torres describes simply as a Sanctuary.
That distinction is important to understanding Sanamama. Torres is not approaching luxury exclusively through rarity, craftsmanship, or price. Her vision is rooted in a deeper relationship between people, design, and the natural materials used to create each piece. For Torres, stones are not simply beautiful raw materials. They are gifts from the Earth, carrying a history that begins long before they become a necklace, a table, a bowl, or a sculpture.
The result is an unusual form of luxury retail: part jewelry salon, part design showroom, part sound-healing environment and part personal sanctuary.
Torres' journey to Sanamama did not begin in the conventional luxury industry. Born and raised in Miami, she traveled extensively before pursuing graduate studies in marriage and family therapy and art therapy in Los Angeles. Her background in the healing arts eventually became intertwined with yoga, meditation, workshops, retreats, and a growing exploration of spiritual practices.
That evolution ultimately led her toward design.
Rather than abandoning her earlier work, Torres incorporated it into a new creative language. The result is Sanamama, a brand that approaches jewelry and objects for the home through the lens of intention, personal transformation, and connection with nature.
The philosophy extends into the way customers experience the pieces. Sanamama's custom-design process begins with what the company calls a "sacred conversation," allowing the client to discuss a vision and intention before the design process begins. Stones are selected, the piece is created by artisans, and the finished treasure arrives with an intention card and Gabi's reading of the piece's energy.
For someone accustomed to choosing jewelry from a display case, it is a very different proposition.
The Bay Harbor Islands location, which opened in April 2026, is deliberately called a Sanctuary rather than simply a boutique. The environment allows visitors to experience the materials rather than merely look at them.
Fine jewelry sits alongside substantial gemstone furniture, while crystal singing bowls occupy their own dedicated area. Sanamama is also an authorized Crystal Tones partner and describes the location as its only Crystal Tones retail location in Miami, giving visitors an opportunity to experience the instruments in person before purchasing.
That matters because a sound bowl is fundamentally different from a conventional luxury object. You do not simply look at it. You play it. You hear the resonance. You feel the vibration.
Sanamama offers a guided sound bowl experience by appointment, allowing customers to spend time with the instruments before making a decision. The current experience is priced at $111, which is applied toward a sound bowl purchase.
For practitioners and collectors, the showroom becomes something closer to a laboratory for sound and sensation. For newcomers, it provides an introduction to an entirely different category of luxury object.
Perhaps the most visually arresting element of Sanamama is the Sacred Home collection.
Here, gemstone becomes furniture. Rose quartz, fluorite, onyx and other natural stones are transformed into desks, benches, tables and mirrors. The company's philosophy is that these pieces are meant to be used rather than simply displayed. A desk becomes a workspace. A bench can become part of a meditation or creative practice. A table becomes a gathering place.
The scale of the materials changes the way we think about gemstones. A small stone can be worn around the neck or set into a ring. A massive slab of natural stone can become the centerpiece of an entire room. And because the material is natural, no two pieces are identical.
The specific coloration, veining, mineral formations, and dimensions of a particular slab cannot simply be reproduced. Sanamama describes each piece as one of a kind, with artisans working with the existing character of the stone rather than trying to make every piece conform to an identical template.
That philosophy fits naturally into the current luxury design movement toward objects with provenance, individuality, and visible craftsmanship.
The same philosophy runs through Sanamama's fine jewelry.
The company creates pieces in 14K and 18K gold using gemstones selected for both their visual qualities and their significance within Torres' spiritual framework. The result is jewelry that is intentionally positioned somewhere between traditional fine jewelry and a personal talisman.
Some pieces are immediately recognizable as sophisticated luxury jewelry. Others are more unconventional, incorporating unusual stones and distinctive forms that reflect Sanamama's broader philosophy.
The brand's signature collection includes pieces such as the Inner-Spaceship Ring, Saint Germain jewelry, and combinations of tourmaline, aquamarine, amethyst, and other gemstones. Current pieces range from several thousand dollars into the five-figure category.
For Torres, however, the monetary value is only one component of the experience. She is interested in the story attached to the object and what it means to the person who eventually owns it.
That is particularly apparent in Sanamama's approach to heirloom jewelry. The company's stated intention is for its pieces to move through generations carrying not only precious materials, but also the story and meaning attached to them.
There is an important distinction between Sanamama and traditional luxury retail. The company does not attempt to separate beauty from spirituality.
Torres believes the two belong together.
I ascertained that her worldview centers on the idea that natural stones have histories extending deep into the Earth's geological past. A piece of quartz, tourmaline, or rose quartz is, in her view, more than a material waiting to become jewelry. It represents a physical connection to the natural world.
"When someone wears a stone, a crystal, a gem, they are wearing a piece of the Earth Mother," Torres says, describing the philosophy behind the brand.
That belief will resonate deeply with some customers and simply offer an intriguing design perspective to others. Sanamama does not require visitors to share the same spiritual interpretation to appreciate the craftsmanship, rarity, and beauty of the objects.
And that may ultimately be part of its appeal.
Miami has become increasingly comfortable with the intersection of luxury, wellness, design and personal experience. Sanamama enters that environment with a proposition that is difficult to categorize using traditional retail labels. It is jewelry, but it is also design. It is a furniture showroom, but the objects are treated as more than furniture.
It is a sound-healing destination, but the instruments are also collectible works of craftsmanship.
And it is a sanctuary, but one where the experience ultimately leads back to objects that people can take home.
That combination is very much in keeping with Torres' own evolution. Her background in art therapy, yoga, retreats, and spiritual exploration did not disappear when she entered the world of luxury design. Instead, those experiences became the foundation for a brand that asks a different question of luxury: What if the things we surround ourselves with could have personal meaning beyond their beauty?
For those who share that philosophy, Sanamama offers an immersive environment in which to explore it. For everyone else, the Bay Harbor Islands sanctuary remains an unusually beautiful place to discover what happens when gemstones, craftsmanship, design and spirituality occupy the same room.
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