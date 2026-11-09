CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro Review: A Lively Miami Beach Neighborhood Favorite, Rated 4.2 RESIDENT™ Stars

At a Glance
CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro sits at 1209 17th Street in Miami Beach, a pan-Asian restaurant built for the table to share. We ate there on November 5, 2026, a hosted dinner for four. The verdict, in one line: two dishes worth going for, a room worth gathering in, and a menu that does not hold its own standard from plate to plate.
Miami Beach has no shortage of restaurants competing for attention. CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro makes its case not only through its pan-Asian menu but also through a social atmosphere that invites guests to settle in, order dishes for the table, and enjoy an evening together. The restaurant is appealing as a neighborhood gathering place. Its bar scene feels particularly lively, and the shared-plate approach is an easy fit for friends or larger groups. The food, however, delivers a mix of genuine highlights and more ordinary moments.
The duck bao was superb and among the most memorable bites of the evening. The ribs were excellent as well. Together, they showed what the kitchen can achieve when a dish comes together convincingly.
The rest of the meal did not maintain that standard. The dumplings disappointed, while the Pad Thai, notably heavy on chicken, was good without being remarkable. The Kung Pao was simply okay.
None of those dishes matched the impact of the duck bao or ribs. That gap matters. A strong signature dish can make an evening memorable, but consistency is what turns a pleasant local restaurant into a destination worth traveling for.
CHŌ has another asset: its atmosphere. The bar appeared to have a strong following, giving the room an energy that extends beyond the food itself. It is easy to see why a group would choose this setting for a casual night out.
The menu lends itself to sharing, while the lively environment makes conversation, cocktails, and company central to the experience. For guests who value the social side of dining, that may be the restaurant's most persuasive quality.
CHŌ is a good local restaurant with clear strengths. I would return for the duck bao and ribs, and I can see the appeal for a group outing or an evening near the neighborhood. But I would not go significantly out of my way simply to dine here. That is not a dismissal. It is a useful distinction: CHŌ works well as a lively neighborhood choice rather than a must-visit culinary destination.
CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro | 1209 17th Street, Miami Beach
Cuisine: Pan-Asian, shared plates
4.2 on the RESIDENT™ Stars
Is CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro good? Yes, a good neighborhood restaurant with clear strengths. Resident rates it 4.2 out of 5: two standout dishes, a lively bar, and a menu that is not equally strong from plate to plate.
What should I order at CHŌ? The duck bao (superb, and among the most memorable bites of our evening) and the ribs, which were excellent. The dumplings disappointed, the Pad Thai was good without being remarkable, and the Kung Pao was simply okay.
Where is CHŌ, and what kind of restaurant is it? CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro is at 1209 17th Street in Miami Beach. It is a pan-Asian restaurant built around shared plates, with a bar scene that has a following of its own.
Is CHŌ good for groups? Yes, it is best for groups, casual dinners, and a lively bar atmosphere. The menu lends itself to sharing, and the room's energy makes conversation, cocktails, and company central to the experience.
Is CHŌ worth traveling across town for? Our verdict: it works well as a lively neighborhood choice rather than a must-visit culinary destination. We would return for the duck bao and ribs; we would not go significantly out of our way simply to dine here.
MILA, Miami Beach. The MediterrAsian rooftop that set the bar for the scene-driven Asian table in Miami Beach; shareable, izakaya-style plates. Resident Rating: 4.85/5.
Kodo, Brickell. Three floors of Southeast Asian dining and lounge at 801 Brickell Avenue, built for a crowd: Peking duck, a full sushi bar, and the birds'-nest patio seats. OpenTable booking is currently offline for this restaurant; book direct.
KYU, Wynwood. Wood-fired, Asian-inspired, and one of the buzziest rooms in the city; built for groups that order across the menu.
Tanuki River Landing, Miami River. Pan-Asian on the water, lively and group-friendly. Resident Rating: 4.4/5.
Pubbelly Sushi, 1424 20th Street, Miami Beach. Chef José Mendín's Japanese-Latin gastropub, a locals' favorite since 2010 and the neighborhood original a few blocks from CHŌ. Not on the OpenTable booking network; book direct with the restaurant.
Michael Travin is the founder and owner of Resident Magazine. He evaluates high-end hotels and resorts through firsthand stays, with particular attention to service, accommodations, dining, design, wellness and the overall guest experience.
Disclosure: This review is based on a complimentary hosted dinner for four at CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro, Miami Beach, on November 5, 2026. The rating and opinions are the author's own.
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