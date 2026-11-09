CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro Review: A Lively Miami Beach Neighborhood Favorite, Rated 4.2 RESIDENT™ Stars

Miami Beach has no shortage of restaurants competing for attention. CHŌ Funky Asian Bistro makes its case not only through its pan-Asian menu but also through a social atmosphere that invites guests to settle in, order dishes for the table, and enjoy an evening together. The restaurant is appealing as a neighborhood gathering place. Its bar scene feels particularly lively, and the shared-plate approach is an easy fit for friends or larger groups. The food, however, delivers a mix of genuine highlights and more ordinary moments.