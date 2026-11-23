A celebration dinner ends, the group heads upstairs, and someone produces a cigar. It used to be a familiar scene on Manhattan terraces. Today it is more likely to end with a polite word from the manager. New York City has tightened its smoke rules in stages, and the newest change reached the places Resident readers book most. Some adult guests who smoke still ask where tobacco fits into the evening. Online retailers such as Buy Cigarettes Online serve adults in Canada only, and they change none of the answers below. Readers in New York follow US and New York State law, plus the city's own code. The US federal minimum age to buy any tobacco product is 21. This is a guide to venue rules and good manners, not a reason to light up.
No. The city's Department of Health adopted a rule on smoking in outdoor restaurants that took effect on May 12, 2024. It ended smoking and e-cigarette use in the outdoor dining areas of restaurants.
The definition is wide. The city's health code counts any patio, courtyard, sidewalk cafe, backyard, rooftop or terrace as an outdoor dining area. The test is simple: is the space used to serve food or drink? A hotel rooftop with a cocktail menu qualifies, even if nobody orders dinner.
For years, a terrace was the quiet compromise for a smoker at a long dinner. That compromise is gone. A guest who wants a cigar now leaves the venue entirely, and should check the street rules before doing so.
A small group of venues predates the modern law. The city calls them tobacco bars, and the rules for them are strict. To register, a bar must meet every condition below:
It was in business during the calendar year ending December 31, 2001.
At least 10% of its gross annual income came from selling tobacco on site and renting humidors.
It has held a valid city permit under the same terms since 2001.
It renews its registration with the Department of Health every year.
A registered lounge cannot move or grow. Any change of location, or any increase in size, is grounds to revoke the registration. That is why no new cigar bars appear, and why the survivors guard their leases.
Inside, a sign must state that smoking is permitted under the Smoke-Free Air Act. If you do not see that sign, assume the room is smoke-free. A steakhouse with a heritage feel, like the Flatiron spot in our Norte review, is still a no-smoking room.
The law reaches well beyond restaurants. The city's Smoke-Free Air Act page lists the main outdoor zones:
City parks and public beaches.
Pedestrian plazas.
Areas near hospital entrances.
Ticketed sports arenas and recreation areas, where smokeless tobacco is also banned.
The rules apply to cannabis as well as tobacco. Hookah lounges need a city permit, may serve only non-tobacco shisha, and admit no one under 21. The city is not accepting new hookah permit applications.
Few true exemptions remain. Registered tobacco retail stores and registered tobacco events are the main ones, beside the old tobacco bars. A rooftop, a terrace or a garden at a restaurant is never one of them.
Good hosts settle the question before the invitations go out. It spares a guest an awkward walk past the doorman. A few habits help:
Ask the venue first. Private dining managers know the current rules and will tell you plainly.
Mention it in the details. A short line such as "smoke-free venue" removes all guesswork.
Check your own building. Since 2018, city residential buildings with three or more units must adopt a written smoking policy and share it with residents.
Think about neighbors. Smoke from a private terrace drifts into open windows, and co-op boards hear about it.
Never offer tobacco to anyone under 21. New York's legal age matches the federal one.
Hotel stays follow the same logic. If you are planning a festive weekend at one of the best luxury hotels for Christmas, ask the concierge about its smoking policy when you book.
Each step moved the cigar a little further from the table. The pattern is clear for anyone planning an evening in 2026.
The city's rules also sit on top of state law. New York's Clean Indoor Air Act has covered bars and restaurants across the state since July 2003. When the two overlap, the stricter rule is the one a venue follows. In practice, the city code is usually the stricter of the pair. A manager who says no is rarely being fussy; the law leaves little room.
Some guests who smoke would rather stop altogether. The New York State Smokers' Quitline answers at 1-866-NY-QUITS (1-866-697-8487) with free coaching. Callers anywhere in the US can also dial 1-800-QUIT-NOW to reach their state's quitline. Both services are free and confidential.
No. Since May 12, 2024, smoking and e-cigarette use are banned in the outdoor dining areas of city restaurants. The rule covers patios, terraces, backyards and rooftops.
Yes, a few. A tobacco bar must have existed in 2001 and earned at least 10% of its income from tobacco. It must register with the city every year and cannot expand.
Only adults aged 21 or older. A federal law signed in December 2019 lifted the national age from 18. New York State law sets the same age.
Yes. A hookah lounge needs a city permit and may serve only non-tobacco shisha. Nobody under 21 may enter, and new permits are not being issued.
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