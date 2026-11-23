No. The city's Department of Health adopted a rule on smoking in outdoor restaurants that took effect on May 12, 2024. It ended smoking and e-cigarette use in the outdoor dining areas of restaurants.

The definition is wide. The city's health code counts any patio, courtyard, sidewalk cafe, backyard, rooftop or terrace as an outdoor dining area. The test is simple: is the space used to serve food or drink? A hotel rooftop with a cocktail menu qualifies, even if nobody orders dinner.

For years, a terrace was the quiet compromise for a smoker at a long dinner. That compromise is gone. A guest who wants a cigar now leaves the venue entirely, and should check the street rules before doing so.