Best Weed Strains for Hobby Growers

For horticulturalists looking to hone new skills, there are fewer plants that deliver as many dynamic lessons as cannabis. This may be surprising to hear for most backyard gardeners, but for green thumbs with some knowledge of marijuana plants, you’ll already have some inklings surrounding their unique growth cycles and formats. And whilst there’s always plenty more to study, they say the best way to learn is to get your hands dirty – literally.

From autoflowering to photoperiod strains, incredible genetic diversity, and variations in genetic resilience from established to evolving strains, cannabis cultivation offers a wealth of experiences depending on your growing set-up and what seeds you start out with.

For hobby growers looking to experiment with cannabis cultivation, picking the right strains to kickstart your growing journey is very important. So how do you know what weed strains are most worth your time?

Below, we’ve outlined six of the most highly-recommended strains for hobby growers.