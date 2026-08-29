Park City vs. Aspen: Where Should You Buy Your Mountain Home?

Two mountain towns. Two very different personalities. If you're shopping for a luxury home in the Rockies, chances are Park City, Utah and Aspen, Colorado have both landed on your shortlist—and for good reason. Both offer world-class skiing, jaw-dropping scenery, and the kind of real estate that turns heads at dinner parties.

But these towns aren't twins. One is a former silver-mining hub turned glitzy celebrity magnet. The other is a former silver-mining hub turned outdoor-loving, tech-friendly playground. (Yes, they share a mining past—but that's about where the similarities end.)

So how do you choose? This guide breaks down the real differences between Park City and Aspen—from home prices and property taxes to ski access, lifestyle, and how easy it is to actually get there. By the end, you'll have a clear sense of which mountain town fits your budget, your lifestyle, and your vision of the perfect Rocky Mountain retreat.

Let's dig in.