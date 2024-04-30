Surf's Up at Surf Row: Miami’s Premier Beachfront Luxury Development

Picture this: waking up to soothing sounds of ocean waves, stepping out into a gorgeous terrace bathed in sunlight, and having your morning coffee in a home where every detail was designed with beach luxury in mind. Well, it doesn't have to be a dream, it could be your daily reality.
Welcome to Surf Row Residences, Miami's newest modern residential development located in Surfside, a beautiful pedestrian-friendly oceanfront community.
This exclusive development, located at 8800 Collins Avenue, was brought to life by the Lineaire Group along with ONE Sotheby’s International. These unique beachfront homes not only share a daily feeling of happiness, but also promise a premiere residential experience for those who live lavishly and expect boundless luxury.
Surf Row Residences provides buyers with an incredible opportunity to own a one-of-a-kind, exclusive villa, that lives like a single-family home given the sprawling layouts and private outdoor space.
Alejandro Bonet, Partner at Lineaire Group.
Crafted by the award-winning Rene Gonzalez Architects (RGA), Surf Row Residences offers a rare collection of eight private beach homes that check every box. Each residence is a masterpiece of design, echoing the natural beauty and rich history of Surfside with its luxe interiors and majestic beachfront presence.
Imagine over 2,000 square feet of private outdoor living space featuring bright sunlit rooftops equipped with plunge pools and summer kitchens—perfect for entertaining under the starlit skies or simply a tranquil sunrise.
Surf Row Residences spacious villa-style homes are meticulously designed to offer not just comfort but a lifestyle that is calming and relaxing on all fronts.
Each villa provide large format coral stone flooring, harmoniously blended with natural wood inlay designs, and floating staircases that create a sense of airy elegance as you move about home.
The European kitchens are a chef’s dream, featuring custom-designed solid wood cabinetry and imported marble countertops that give the space a polished, sleek, and effortlessly smooth architectural flow.
Residents will be able to enjoy the privacy of their enclosed front yards, or ascend to their personal rooftop hideaways, complete with professional-grade appliances and breathtaking beach views.
Living at Surf Row doesn’t just stop at owning a beautiful million-dollar home; it offers a relaxed and abundant lifestyle that most dream of having.
The development, which offers condominiums starting at $5M, includes a private beach club, a serene library, and dedicated spaces for meditation and exercise, promoting a well-balanced lifestyle for the homeowners.
A humidity-controlled garage and top-of-the-line security system ensure that both your vehicles and home are well protected at all times. Also, the latest smart home automation by Savant provides the certainty of safety while you continue to enjoy modern living.
The Lineaire Group, along with One Capital, brings over four decades of combined expertise in real estate development. Known for their strategic acumen and ability to transform complex projects into lucrative ventures, they ensure that Surf Row Residences is not just a home but a sound investment.
Their meticulous attention to economic cycles and market opportunities makes Surf Row a promising real estate portfolio addition for those who seek the best.
Currently in pre-construction, and by invitation-only basis, Surf Row Residences is an exclusive opportunity for those who desire the beach life with more pizzazz.
Located within walking distance to North Shore Park, Four Seasons at The Surf Club, and the luxurious Bal Harbour Shops, residents will find themselves immersed in a lifestyle that is both invigorating and serene.
Located within walking distance to North Shore Park, Four Seasons at The Surf Club, and the luxurious Bal Harbour Shops, residents will find themselves immersed in a lifestyle that is both invigorating and serene.