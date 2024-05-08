Visionary Views: The Rise of Bentley Residences

Welcome to the future, where extraordinary amenities and groundbreaking luxury elevate to unprecedented heights at a new landmark development on the shores of Sunny Isles Beach. This vision of the future is coming to life with the creation of Bentley Residences Miami, an esteemed new development scheduled for completion in 2028.
Bentley Residences isn't just any luxury high-rise; it's a striking display of sophistication and sustainability that's designed to captivate both the skyline and the imaginations of prospective homeowners.
Located at 18401 Collins Ave, Bentley Residences will tower over Sunny Isles Beach, stretching 60 stories into the Florida sky. The project, brought to life by Sieger Suarez Architects, showcases a stunning design with a reflective silver facade that mirrors the dynamic interplay of the sun and Miami sea.
This architectural masterpiece will have the capacity to provide 200 residences, ranging from 3,500 to 9,000 square feet in size, all designed to share stunning Miami ocean views.
One important factor to mention with this new development is that sustainability is at the core of the Bentley Residences. The building is designed to meet the strict standards of the Florida Green Building Council, ensuring an environmentally friendly footprint. Advanced measures have been incorporated to minimize energy consumption and protect local ecosystems, making luxury living a sustainable lifestyle.
The interior of Bentley Residences is designed with nothing but class and sophistication in mind. Each room showcases luxury and functionality at every step. Residents will enjoy spacious layouts that blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living starting from the entrance.
Innovation is a key feature of this incredible new high-rise project, especially with the notable addition of a car elevator that offers enhanced convenience for its respectable homeowners.
This unique amenity allows residents to transport their vehicles directly to their own private display garages, seamlessly integrating state-of-the-art technology with everyday luxury living. A major selling point that caters to a glamorous lifestyle where ease and technology meet to provide top-tier residential amenities for the elite.
It's clear to see that Bentley Residences is designed to give its condominium owners a flawless and smooth welcome into their upscale private homes in just moments.
Floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the residences ensure that natural light and Miami water views are never more than a glance away.
Private balconies, pools, and outdoor showers are standard in each home, allowing those who live there to start the day with breathtaking views and unwind in the evening with a clear ocean backdrop.
Bentley Residences will of course offer its new residents with premium amenities that cater to every aspect of their high-end living expectations. The property will feature a top-tier fitness center, a luxurious spa, and a pool deck complete with private cabanas.
For entertainment and relaxation, residents will have access to an exclusive cinema, a high-end restaurant, a chic bar, and even a cigar lounge for the cigar enthusiasts.
Each amenity is designed to offer residents a place to relax, entertain, and enjoy life without needing to step beyond the bounds of their perfect residential luxury home that has it all.
The development is spearheaded by Dezer Development, under the guidance of the renowned Michael Dezer, a name synonymous with luxury property development in Sunny Isles Beach. With projects like the Porsche Design Tower Miami, a 60-floor future-forward building already under his belt, Dezer’s latest venture with Bentley Residences promises to be another landmark in the realm of Miami's luxury real estate market.
As the Bentley Residences take shape, they are not just one-of-a-kind residential investments, but the future of luxury living in Miami. With condo prices in the multi-millions, these homes are built to be a magnificent accommodations addition for those seeking to indulge in a lifestyle of elegance and grace.
Currently there are several available units, priced from $5.6 million to $7.85 million, each offering wide, open spaces and exclusive features that cater to the sophisticated needs of new discerning residents.
As we look forward to 2028 with anticipation, Bentley Residences are set to emerge, representing a seamless fusion of luxury living, advanced technology, and environmental awareness. For those seeking extraordinary lifestyles, this development promises not only a lovely modern residence, but a visionary home of the future.
Whether you are seeking a new home or an investment opportunity, this is where your new journey can begin.
