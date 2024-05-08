Visionary Views: The Rise of Bentley Residences

This architectural masterpiece will have the capacity to provide 200 residences, ranging from 3,500 to 9,000 square feet in size, all designed to share stunning Miami ocean views.

One important factor to mention with this new development is that sustainability is at the core of the Bentley Residences. The building is designed to meet the strict standards of the Florida Green Building Council, ensuring an environmentally friendly footprint. Advanced measures have been incorporated to minimize energy consumption and protect local ecosystems, making luxury living a sustainable lifestyle.