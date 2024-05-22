Piano Man's Paradise: Billy Joel's New Lavish East Hampton Estate

When it comes to living large in the land of the rich and famous, Billy Joel has just upped the ante. The iconic superstar, widely known as the "Piano Man," became a household name with his hit 1973 song, which is still idolized in karaoke bars today.

Not only is he a legendary American singer, songwriter, and pianist with a career that's over five decades strong, but he's also touring and performing our favorite hits like "Uptown Girl," "Movin' Out," and "The Longest Time" in select states this year.