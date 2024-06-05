A Real Estate Homerun: Derek Jeter's Castle Sells

Derek Jeter has finally found a buyer for his one-of-a-kind property after years of being on the market. What we know is that the home was once listed at $6.3 million, but the final sale price remains confidential for now.

It's likely that either a few more zeros were added to that number, or the price was significantly reduced to expedite the sale. For now, it's a mystery.

Additionally, this isn't just another luxury real estate property—it's a New York castle that shares a story of family, legacy, and meticulous restoration, which you'll soon discover.

Derek Jeter New York Yankees. Derek Jeter Shortstop for the New Yankees in game action at shortstop.
Derek Jeter New York Yankees. Derek Jeter Shortstop for the New Yankees in game action at shortstop.Sports Images / Dreamstime

For those of you who might be unfamiliar with legends background and rise to fame, here's a quick overview. Derek Sanderson Jeter, born June 26, 1974, and synonymous with sports excellence, is a former professional baseball shortstop, businessman, and baseball executive.

A five-time World Series champion with the Yankees, Jeter is regarded as a central contributor to the franchise's dynasty for his hitting, base-running, fielding, and leadership. 
He spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the New York Yankees and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020 by reaching 99.75% of the total votes, which is the second-highest percentage in MLB history.

As a CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins, you can see just why he is extremely significant in the world of sports and idolized by many for his numerous accomplishments.

Derek Jeter, shortstop, New York Yankees batting in Philadelphia.
Derek Jeter, shortstop, New York Yankees batting in Philadelphia.Scott Anderson / Dreamstime

The Legacy of Tiedemann Castle

Constructed in the early 1900s by New York doctor Rudolph Gudewill, the Tiedemann Castle shares a history as rich as its architecture. In 1952, John and Julia Tiedemann, along with their 13 children including adopted son William Connors (Derek Jeter's maternal grandfather), transformed this estate into a massive family home.

In 1996, the Tiedemanns parted ways with their cherished estate. But in 2002, Jeter saw an opportunity not just to reclaim a piece of his past, but to enhance it. He did an extensive and costly restoration on the house, ensuring the castle’s splendor would stay preserved for years to come.

You can only imagine how the summers at the castle must have been a fun-filled playground for the Jeters, packed with swimming, sports, and boating in the waters.

A Majestic Restoration

Located on the border of New York and New Jersey, this remarkable estate features not one but actually two castles: the main house with its adjoining tower and a separate guest castle for visitors to have complete privacy.

The property’s rustic charm is undeniable, with breathtaking architectural details such as a wood-beamed great room ceiling, stone fireplaces, a turret, and a picturesque lagoon bridge, making you feel like you're living in a timeless classic movie.

Tiedemann Castle, Derek Jeter
The compound, covering four acres, includes a main house, guest house, pool house, and boat house, all situated along 700 feet of Greenwood Lake shoreline. The nearly 9,000 square-foot main residence is designed for large families or luxurious corporate retreats.

The home offers six bedrooms, seven full baths, and five half baths which provide ample space for complete comfort and privacy for all. The living room, four kitchens, and multiple stone fireplaces—including one on the terrace—share rustic cottage charm.

Luxury and Leisure Combined

The luxury estate has the ability to offer guests the option to indulge in water sports, lounge on the terrace, or take a dip in the infinity pool that overlooks the gorgeous lake ahead.

Inside you'll fine cozy dens, a game room, sunroom, formal dining room, office, gym, and a family room with a bar that shares plenty of spaces to relax and enjoy the good life.

A New Chapter Begins

As this unique luxury property passes to its new owner, it continues to stand as a testament to the enduring power of family, history, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

Just as Jeter made his mark on the baseball diamond, so too has he left an indelible imprint on this majestic castle—a place where past, present, and future converge seamlessly to embrace history and grace with a hint of modern touches.

