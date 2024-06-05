Live In a Holiday Movie Classic: The 'Home Alone' House Is Up for Grabs

After twelve years of ownership, Tim and Trisha Johnson are passing the torch to the hands of new homeowners, offering them the chance to own a piece of cinematic history. Yes, the iconic "Home Alone" house in East Winnetka, Illinois, has hit the market again, and it could be yours for just under $5.2 million.
Just wait till you see what it looks like now!
As you might already know, "Home Alone" became a household name thanks to the 1990 classic movie where a young Macaulay Culkin, as Kevin McCallister, hilariously defended his home from two persistent burglars in a series of messy traps. The iconic film, where Kevin thinks he made his family disappear, has stood the test of time and is still a Christmas favorite that takes us back to our childhood, am I right?
Just imagine walking up the same steps, that were once icy, that led the mischievous Wet Bandits down a spiral of misfortunate and painful events.
Now, imagine lounging in the same family room where Kevin McCallister and his entire family gathered to open Christmas presents on a cold winter night.
Also, let's not forget the iconic kitchen scene, a place where you could be whipping up a holiday feast of your own in the gourmet kitchen that could rival anything the McCallisters ever dreamt of.
Located behind an elegant wrought-iron gate on a picturesque tree-lined street along the stunning North Shore of Lake Michigan, this Georgian-style mansion isn’t just a piece of movie history—it’s a stunning example of small hometown luxury living.
Originally constructed in 1921, the property underwent a substantial renovation and expansion in 2018, blending warm classic charm with modern amenities.
You could be waking up and starting your day here, coffee in hand, reminiscing about all those hilarious movie scenes filmed right in this very home.
Offering over 845 square feet of spacious indoor space, the home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms which are spread across multiple levels.
The moment you step into the impressive entrance foyer, you’re greeted by an elegant dining room on one side and a cozy living room, complete with a fireplace, on the other.
The family room, beneath a beautifully designed ceiling, opens to a screened porch with a wood-burning fireplace—perfect for those chilly Illinois nights.
The gourmet kitchen is ready to house a full staff and features dual islands, top-of-the-line Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a spacious walk-in pantry, and a breakfast nook with a built-in banquette.
The upstairs primary suite is the luxurious, featuring another cozy fireplace, a spacious walk-in closet, and a marble-clad bath with dual vanities, a freestanding soaking tub, and a separate shower.
A once-unused attic has been transformed into a charming guest bedroom complete with its own private bathroom, perfect for extra guests.
The finished basement offers a variety of amenities for relaxed entertainment and active fun for all.
It includes a comfortable lounge area, a game room with a wet bar, a state-of-the-art movie theatre, a gym for fitness enthusiasts, and an indoor sports court with a three-point line. What a treat!
Whether you're hosting a movie night or a friendly basketball game, this home has you covered.
The way that they transformed this home into what it is today is absolutely amazing with no room left untouched by new design features.
Sitting on a little over half an acre, the property offers lush grounds, a luxurious hot tub, and a charming wood deck—ideal for outdoor gatherings in complete privacy.
The estate also includes an attached heated three-car garage and an additional parking bay, ensuring plenty of space for your vehicles and guests to park comfortably.
This property isn't just a home; it's a piece of American pop culture that withstand the test of time. Owning the "Home Alone" house is like holding a key to your childhood memories while enjoying the comforts and luxuries of modern living. It's a rare opportunity to own a slice of cinematic history, wrapped in the elegance and charm of a meticulously maintained Georgian mansion.
If you're ready to make this iconic home your own, don't wait. Properties with a rich history and luxurious amenities are few and far between. So, whether you’re a movie buff looking to relive the magic of "Home Alone" or simply in search of a luxurious and historic home, this Illinois mansion offers the perfect blend of nostalgia and modern comfort.
Who knows? Your next holiday adventure might just start here.
