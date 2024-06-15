Slam Dunk Deal: Tyler Herro's $12M Luxury Home Is For Sale

Tyler Herro, aka "The Bucket," is a name that locals know all too well for his incredible NBA court performances that keep us on the edge of our seats time and time again.

The young and famed 24-year-old basketball superstar from Greenfield, Wisconsin, has been turning heads both on and off the court for years. Known for his impressive track record with the Miami Heat, Herro’s basketball journey skyrocketed from his college days with the Kentucky Wildcats to earning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year title in 2022.