Slam Dunk Deal: Tyler Herro's $12M Luxury Home Is For Sale

Tyler Herro, aka "The Bucket," is a name that locals know all too well for his incredible NBA court performances that keep us on the edge of our seats time and time again.
The young and famed 24-year-old basketball superstar from Greenfield, Wisconsin, has been turning heads both on and off the court for years. Known for his impressive track record with the Miami Heat, Herro’s basketball journey skyrocketed from his college days with the Kentucky Wildcats to earning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year title in 2022.
A powerful force on the court, Tyler Herro shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, which is why us locals love watching him in action at the Kaseya Center on those exciting Miami Heat game days.
Militant minded like my pops, we going to war.
Tyler Herro
Constantly in the public eye as an athletic powerhouse, Herro is now making headlines again—but this time, it’s his luxurious Pinecrest mansion that’s stealing the spotlight. On the market for a cool $12.2 million, this property is every bit as spectacular as the man himself.
Purchased in December 2022 for $10.5 million, Herro’s Pinecrest luxury home set a new high for luxury home sales in the area. This massive 9,505-square-foot mansion, constructed just a year earlier, shares modern design features and high-end lighting fixtures throughout the house.
Just imagine having an elevator to whisk you effortlessly between floors, a wine cellar that would make any sommelier swoon, and a state-of-the-art kitchen that’s a culinary dream fit for a king, of course.
Let's not forget the impressive media room, perfect for watching movies on those rainy Miami nights. It’s also ideal for hosting friends to watch the NBA playoffs in ultimate comfort and style.
Whether you're enjoying a quiet evening in or cheering on your favorite team, this cozy theater space provides top entertainment for all.
Now let's get into the lavish pool area that's complete with a summer kitchen and cabana, making this home the ultimate entertainment spot for lavish parties or intimate evenings in.
The home’s sleek, contemporary design, coupled with floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious open areas, seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living. This modern mansion encompasses sophistication in the heart of Pinecrest, offering a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury.
The timing of this listing is as intriguing as the property itself. Herro’s decision to sell comes hot on the heels of the Miami Heat’s loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference first round. The timing raises eyebrows and questions: Is this a sign of Herro contemplating a move away from Miami? Or perhaps it’s just a savvy real estate maneuver?
Herro’s career with the Heat has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Despite his remarkable performance, including a career-high average of 20.8 points per game on 44 percent shooting, his journey has been filled by minor injuries. Knee and ankle issues limited him to just 42 games, fueling trade rumors and speculation about his future with the team.
Beyond the speculation, there’s no denying the allure of Herro’s mansion. It’s a testament to his success and taste for the finer things in life. The property’s location in the exclusive Pinecrest neighborhood adds another layer of prestige, making it a coveted address for any prospective buyer.
The fabulous Florida mansion is more than just a home; it’s a statement. From the sleek lines and luxurious finishes to the impressive and spacious grounds perfect for hosting lavish parties or quiet family gatherings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to offer a life of comfort and style.
So, if you’re in the market for a home that offers the perfect blend of luxury and location, Tyler Herro’s Pinecrest mansion might just be the jackpot. Ready to make a move? This hot property won't stay on the market for long.
Engage with Resident Magazine’s real estate section for more updates on luxury listings and celebrity homes. Stay tuned and be inspired by the stories that shape our neighborhoods and our lives.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.