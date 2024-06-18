Guy's Big Bite: Guy Fieri Slashes Luxury Florida Mansion Price

The gorgeous Bella Vista Estate is a 5,951-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion that shares an impressive 210 feet of lake frontage with views for days. Fieri, who snagged this beauty for $3.9 million in 2021 under the alias "Gus Richie 1," has since poured an additional $1.5 million into jaw-dropping renovations.

With a new elevator, a completely revamped pool and spa, impact windows, and a state-of-the-art dock and lift, this isn’t just a home; it's a fabulous Miami lifestyle.