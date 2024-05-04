Puttin' on the Ritz: Living Luxuriously in Pompano Beach

The Ritz-Carlton, a name synonymous with luxury since 1927, is expanding their iconic name to Pompano Beach, a Florida city just north of Fort Lauderdale. The Ritz-Carlton Residences Pompano Beach—an incredible visionary project by Fortune International Group and Oak Capital—is set to become a landmark of luxury living, setting a new expectation in one of the state's most desirable locations.
News of this shiny new development is shaking things up as locals prepare for all the glitz and glamour that the exciting residential high-rise buildings will bring to the community.
Taking shape at 1380 S. Ocean Boulevard, the new project will be situated in an affluent beach area that provides privacy along with gorgeous ocean and calm marina views.
Set to be completed in 2025, the development showcases two distinct towers: The Beach Tower along the oceanfront and The Marina Tower along the Intracoastal Waterway, each offering a unique facet of luxury beach living for the elite.
Crafted by the acclaimed architect Luis Revuelta with interior designs done by the renowned Piero Lissoni, these glorious residential towers will create an immersive lifestyle that epitomizes grace and complete comfort at every step.
Comprising two towers, the exceptional new residential community offers new homeowners the complete lap of luxury, beginning with their unique individual building entrances.
The Beach Tower, rising 32 stories, features 117 exquisite residences with 250 feet of direct ocean frontage.
Directly across the street, the 14-story Marina Tower houses 88 residences, each sharing serine views of the Intracoastal Waterway.
Both towers exemplify quintessential architectural excellence and design, promising not just a place to live, but a place to fully admire and appreciate every waking day.
Prospective homeowners will be able to select from a variety of one to five-bedroom condominium layouts, including a remarkable penthouse. These homes range from 898 to 6,824 square feet in size.
One very important thing to mention is that they are delivered fully finished, featuring high-end flooring, gourmet kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms, all outfitted with state-of-the-art appliances and fixtures.
In Ritz-Carlton fashion, you'll get perfection and nothing less than total satisfaction if you choose to call this property your new home. Just look at the terraces that offer 360 views of the ocean and city, turning every moment at home into an elevated magical escape.
True to the Ritz-Carlton name, the amenities at these residences are designed to exceed expectations. The Beach Tower offers residents direct beach access, a beach bar and grill, two oceanfront infinity pools, and a modern fitness center overlooking the Miami beach waters.
Both towers also feature lavish wellness centers with spas, treatment rooms, and relaxation terraces, alongside beautifully landscaped gardens that include everything from fire pits to meditation areas, all designed to cultivate a sense of community and serenity within its homeowners.
The Marina Tower complements this with a private marina equipped to accommodating small to large boats, a yacht club, and a stylish bar and lounge area perfect for socializing about the latest market trends.
