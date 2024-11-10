How Many Countries Are There in the Caribbean? How Many are Part of the US?

The United States has several territories within the Caribbean, each of which has unique relationships with the U.S. federal government:

Puerto Rico – The largest U.S. territory in the the Caribbean, Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory. Residents are U.S. citizens and participate in U.S. federal programs, although they cannot vote in presidential elections. Puerto Rico has a distinct cultural identity and is known for its mix of Spanish, African, and indigenous influences.

U.S. Virgin Islands – Comprising St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix, the U.S. Virgin Islands is also an unincorporated U.S. territory. Like Puerto Rico, it has a unique cultural identity shaped by its colonial history, blending Caribbean, African, and European influences. Residents are U.S. citizens but also do not vote in U.S. presidential elections.

Together, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands represent the primary Caribbean islands under U.S. jurisdiction.