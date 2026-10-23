Kiki on the River Pours Paul Hobbs Wines at a Six-Course Dinner on November 12

Kiki on the River hosts a Paul Hobbs Wine Dinner on Thursday, November 12, at 450 NW North River Drive, Miami.
A 6:30 p.m. welcome reception with bubbles precedes a seated six-course dinner at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $250++ per person and include the reception, dinner and wine pairings.
Kiki Live entertainment begins on deck at 9:45 p.m.
Kiki on the River will host a Paul Hobbs Wine Dinner on Thursday, November 12, pairing selections from the Paul Hobbs portfolio with a six-course menu of Mediterranean-inspired cooking. Tickets are $250++ per person and cover a welcome reception, the dinner and its wine pairings.
The pairings move across regions. The evening starts with a high-altitude Argentinian Chardonnay, then a Russian River Valley Chardonnay and the Paul Hobbs Russian River Pinot Noir. The 100-point Nathan Coombs Cabernet Sauvignon comes next, and the night closes with Hillick & Hobbs Riesling from New York's Seneca Lake.
Guests can also pre-order featured Paul Hobbs wines at special pricing to take home.
Each course carries a Greek name. Doré pairs dates, boquerones and whipped feta. Milos brings branzino with dragon fruit and preserved lemon, and Thalassa is tuna with citrus, suero, smoke, leche de tigre and buttermilk.
Nyx is a steak tartare with egg yolk, truffle aioli and potato pavé, followed by Metaxa, a strip loin with truffled cauliflower and Metaxa jus. Aura ends the meal: pistachio lava cake with tahini gelato and kataifi.
The reception opens at 6:30 p.m. with bubbles, and guests sit for dinner at 7:30 p.m. At 9:45 p.m. the evening shifts into Kiki Live, with Michael Jackson and Marilyn Monroe tribute performances on deck.
Guests who want to stay can reserve a table with the purchase of a bottle of Champagne or spirits, or order cocktails from the bar.
Kiki on the River is at 450 NW North River Drive on the Miami River. Reservations are available at kikiontheriver.com or by calling 786-502-3242.
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