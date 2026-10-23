Kiki on the River Pours Paul Hobbs Wines at a Six-Course Dinner on November 12

The pairings move across regions. The evening starts with a high-altitude Argentinian Chardonnay, then a Russian River Valley Chardonnay and the Paul Hobbs Russian River Pinot Noir. The 100-point Nathan Coombs Cabernet Sauvignon comes next, and the night closes with Hillick & Hobbs Riesling from New York's Seneca Lake.

Guests can also pre-order featured Paul Hobbs wines at special pricing to take home.