Unveiling the Winter Edition of RESIDENT

In a city where the sun kisses the skyline and the ocean's blue mirrors the limitless possibilities, RESIDENT proudly presents our much-anticipated Luxury Home and Real Estate Issue. This edition is a celebration of opulence and architectural mastery, showcasing the finest in luxury living against the vibrant backdrop of Miami's dynamic landscape. Join us as we explore exclusive developments, innovative trends, and the art of upscale living in one of the world's most sought-after real estate destinations.