Unveiling the Winter Edition of RESIDENT
In a city where the sun kisses the skyline and the ocean's blue mirrors the limitless possibilities, RESIDENT proudly presents our much-anticipated Luxury Home and Real Estate Issue. This edition is a celebration of opulence and architectural mastery, showcasing the finest in luxury living against the vibrant backdrop of Miami's dynamic landscape. Join us as we explore exclusive developments, innovative trends, and the art of upscale living in one of the world's most sought-after real estate destinations.
Delve into the Splendor of Miami's Luxury Homes and Real Estate
Dazzling Developments: Terra's Visionary Path
Delve into the world of renowned Miami Real Estate Developer David Martin, founder of Terra. Discover how his groundbreaking projects are reshaping the skyline and redefining luxury living.
Milan's Fashion Majestique
From the glamorous runways of Milan Fashion Week, we bring you the latest fashion trends. Witness the marriage of haute couture and innovative design that sets the stage for the upcoming year.
Catwalk for a Cause
Experience the excitement and altruism at the BALMAIN FASHION SHOW CATWALK FOR CHARITY, where fashion meets philanthropy in a spectacular showcase.
Sustainable Luxury: A New Era in The Hamptons
Join us in an in-depth conversation with Hezi Mena and Stefano Braganti of DEUNA HOLDINGS, as they unveil their vision for sustainable luxury homes in the prestigious Hamptons.
Unlocking the Secrets of Wealth with Grant Cardone
Gain invaluable insights from Grant Cardone as he reveals his 'Wealth Creation Formula' and beyond, offering a roadmap to financial freedom and success.
Timekeeping Elegance: AVI & CO.’s New Chapter
Step into the world of luxury watches with the man behind AVI & CO.'s first private-label watches, and explore his new store in the Miami Design District.
NYC’s Hidden Gems: Where to Stay and Dine
Discover the best spots to stay and dine in NYC’s vibrant Meatpacking District, making your holiday season in the city unforgettable.
A Journey Through Timeless Elegance
Embark on a mesmerizing journey through Greece and Italy, unveiling the hidden luxuries and timeless elegance of these enchanting destinations.
The Ultimate Luxury Gift Guide
Prepare for the holiday season with our Ultimate Luxury Gift Guide, featuring a curated selection of exquisite gifts that promise to make your celebrations truly memorable.
This winter, let RESIDENT guide you through a world where luxury, style, and innovation converge. Each story is a testament to the beauty of living a life adorned with the finest experiences. Welcome to our winter wonderland of grandeur.