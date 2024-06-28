That's Amore: Casa Tua Brings Ora Refined Residences To Brickell
In the ever-evolving city of Miami, where the streets buzz with energy and excitement, Casa Tua introduces ORA, a groundbreaking residential experience for those who thrive in the limelight.
With 76 stories of luxurious living spaces, ORA offers 540 residences ranging from intimate 500 square foot studios to expansive 2,400 square foot four-bedroom condominiums. This is not just a place to live—it's a community, a lifestyle, and a testament to refined living for all who love the finer things in life.
The Essence of ORA: Italian Elegance
ORA by Casa Tua is a first-of-its-kind residential tower that combines the warmth of home with the luxury of a high-end hotel.
Located in Brickell, Miami's fastest-growing district, ORA offers both short-term and long-term flexible ownership options. This is a place where Italian elegance meets Miami's dynamic spirit, creating an oasis of art, culture, and impeccable design.
Just imagine stepping into a world where every detail is curated with precision, from the exquisite on-site restaurants to the masterfully designed residences.
ORA is not just a building; it's a lifestyle hub where you can dine at gourmet restaurants, relax in a world-class spa, or simply unwind in the three-story sky garden. This is Miami’s 24/7 place to be, live, and connect.
Living the ORA Lifestyle: Amenities and Experiences
ORA redefines what it means to live in luxury in the heart of Miami. The amenities are nothing short of spectacular, ensuring that every resident's need is met with premium services and ease.
Four new restaurant concepts bring global flavors to your doorstep, including a 24-hour market and bakery, poolside dining, and a rooftop lounge with a pool, jacuzzi, cabanas, and bar. The fitness and wellness center exceeds any top-tier gym, offering a holistic approach to health and overall well-being of their tenants.
For those who work from home, ORA provides creative workspaces that offer functionality with style. Social lounges and entertainment areas are designed to bring a sense of community and connection, making it easy to meet neighbors or entertain guests. The flexible ownership model, with minimal rental restrictions, allows residents to maximize rental income through short-term stays, making ORA an ideal investment as well as a home.
A New Era of Miami Living: The Casa Tua Touch
The design and amenities of ORA reflect Casa Tua’s signature blend of luxury and sophistication. Residences are fully furnished with finishes by the revered Italian design team at m2atelier, featuring ten-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and wide terraces with sleek glass railings. Smart home technology, high-speed internet, and ample closet space ensure that modern conveniences are seamlessly integrated into the classic Italian design.
The freedom of flexible ownership is a cornerstone of ORA's appeal. With dedicated on-site management, concierge services, and an integrated digital concierge system, residents and guests enjoy a smooth and luxurious living experience. Whether you’re in Miami for a season or a lifetime, ORA provides premier services to accommodate your lifestyle needs.
Make The Move: Indulge In ORA
ORA by Casa Tua is more than just a residence; it's a community designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life. With its prime location in Brickell, stunning design, and unparalleled amenities, ORA sets a new standard for luxury living in Miami.
Embrace the ORA lifestyle and discover a place where elegance, culture, and community converge in create the perfect Miami life filled with excitement, adventure, and luxury all around.
