That's Amore: Casa Tua Brings Ora Refined Residences To Brickell

In the ever-evolving city of Miami, where the streets buzz with energy and excitement, Casa Tua introduces ORA, a groundbreaking residential experience for those who thrive in the limelight.

With 76 stories of luxurious living spaces, ORA offers 540 residences ranging from intimate 500 square foot studios to expansive 2,400 square foot four-bedroom condominiums. This is not just a place to live—it's a community, a lifestyle, and a testament to refined living for all who love the finer things in life.