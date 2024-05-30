The Ultimate Status Symbol: Miami's $100 Million Penthouse Unveiled

In a city where luxury isn't just a word but a way of life, Miami's real estate scene has once again upped the ante. Brickell Key, an exclusive island community and a favorite local spot for scenic jogs, is set to host one of the most opulent residences on the market.
The Mandarin Oriental has partnered with Swire Properties to unveil The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, which is set to be a stunning new skyscraper featuring gorgeous unobstructed water views at every angle.
Since the new development will be situated where the resort currently stands, the $100 million penthouse will undoubtedly offer breathtaking panoramic ocean visibility that stretches for what feels like miles.
Clearly, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Resort is currently modest in scale, but there is an ambitious vision for its future expansion which has the city talking.
At this point, Miami's skyline is no stranger to designer brands. From Aston Martin Residences to Bentley Residences, high-end brands have stamped their identity on the city's architectural sky-high luxury properties.
Now, the new Mandarin Oriental will soon join this elite club with the introduction of 228 luxury residences in an 800-foot tower on the edge pf Brickell Key. This development isn't just about a residence and hotel; it's a testament to how rapidly the city is continuing to reach new heights.
Occupying the topmost levels of this towering luxury building, the penthouse is nothing short of spectacular. It's a mega duplex, spreading over 23,000 square feet with an additional 7,000 square feet of private outdoor space.
Designed by the acclaimed Tristan Auer, this residence features 30-foot-high ceilings and offers breathtaking views of the Miami skyline from nearly 800 feet above. If you ever doubted that money could buy happiness, this might just change your mind.
This penthouse isn't just about size; it's about style and substance. Imagine waking up to panoramic views, dining in one of your many private outdoor spaces, or taking a dip in the infinity pool which will be one of the highest in the city.
For the fearless, this pool offers an unparalleled view of Miami's iconic landscape. And if you have guests, the sky cabana can double as an extra bedroom, ensuring everyone gets a taste of the high life in their own way.
While the penthouse will be the crown jewel, the South Tower will offer an array of other luxurious residences. From two-bedroom units starting at $4.9 million to five-bedroom units at $17.5 million, each new luxury residence showcasing sleek design sophistication and meticulous attention to detail at every step.
These homes will offer a unique blend of privacy and community, set against the backdrop of Mandarin Oriental's impeccable service and top-tier amenities.
The North Tower is set to house the prestigious Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Resort. Which will be a luxurious Miami lodging destination with 121 rooms, an exquisite spa, and a variety of dining options for its guests.
The tower will also offer 66 private residences and 28 hotel residences, blending the lines between a lavish vacation and a permanent residence for those who fall in love with the Miami lifestyle. Sales for these exclusive units will begin later this year, adding another layer of excitement to this already buzzing development.
The unveiling of The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, new development marks another significant milestone in Miami's luxury real estate market. It’s not just about buying a home; it's about buying into an opulent lifestyle, one that combines privacy, luxury, and world-class service.
In a city where dreams are as tall as its skyscrapers, the $100 million penthouse will stand as another confirmation of what’s possible in the Miami luxury real estate market.
So, if you’re ready to live life at the top, this might just be your new address in a city that's quickly growing and thriving with no sign of stopping.
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.