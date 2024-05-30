The Ultimate Status Symbol: Miami's $100 Million Penthouse Unveiled

In a city where luxury isn't just a word but a way of life, Miami's real estate scene has once again upped the ante. Brickell Key, an exclusive island community and a favorite local spot for scenic jogs, is set to host one of the most opulent residences on the market.

The Mandarin Oriental has partnered with Swire Properties to unveil The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, which is set to be a stunning new skyscraper featuring gorgeous unobstructed water views at every angle.

Since the new development will be situated where the resort currently stands, the $100 million penthouse will undoubtedly offer breathtaking panoramic ocean visibility that stretches for what feels like miles.

Clearly, the Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Resort is currently modest in scale, but there is an ambitious vision for its future expansion which has the city talking.