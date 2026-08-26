5 Extraordinary Solo Trips Every Woman Should Take

I recommend adding Hakone to a Tokyo itinerary and spending a night at a traditional ryokan with a private onsen. It is close enough to reach easily, but once you are there the pace feels completely different. After a few days of trains, restaurants, and walking through Tokyo, there is something very appealing about checking in, changing into a yukata, and not having anywhere else to be. Take a long soak before dinner, sit down to a multi-course kaiseki meal, and relax into the evening. In the morning spend a little time around Lake Ashi or the Hakone Open-Air Museum before heading on to Kyoto. Adding Hakone is great because it adds a very different side of Japan to the trip.