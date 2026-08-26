5 Extraordinary Solo Trips Every Woman Should Take

The 2026 Solo Female Travel Survey found that 85% of women travel alone for freedom and flexibility, while 80% of respondents also traveled with other people in the previous year.
Japan, Denmark, New Zealand, and Switzerland all rank among the world’s most peaceful countries in 2026, giving travelers a strong baseline for destinations where moving around independently feels manageable.
Solo travel does not have to mean spending the entire trip alone. Food tours, cooking classes, guided hikes, wine tastings, chef’s counters, and hotel experiences make it easy to meet people naturally without giving up the freedom of traveling independently.
The best luxury hotels for solo travelers tend to combine strong locations, discreet service, excellent dining, thoughtful public spaces, and easy access to trusted drivers, guides, wellness, and experiences.
The first morning you wake up in a hotel room completely alone, the silence hits you before the light does. No lingering group schedule, no subtle negotiations over coffee, no obligation to be anywhere at all. You pull on a plush robe, walk out onto a cool stone terrace, and realize the day is a blank slate, yours to spend staring at alpine mist in Zermatt or wandering aimlessly through Kyoto's back alleys until your feet ache.
We talk a lot about solo travel as an act of bravery, but when you pair it with thoughtfully curated hospitality, it feels less like a leap of faith and far more like coming home to yourself. In Kyoto, it looks like slipping into a steaming, cedar-scented onsen at twilight while cold rain taps against the garden bamboo, knowing no one is waiting on you to finish. In Copenhagen, it’s waking up without an alarm, renting a city cruiser bicycle with a wicker basket, and spending three unhurried hours lost in a quiet design museum before stopping for a fresh, cardamom-laced pastry that you don't have to share.
For 2026, the destinations calling to us aren't just safe, they are places where the streets are easy to navigate, the hospitality is intuitive and setting off on your own feels entirely possible.
Here are five extraordinary places where showing up solo isn't just easy, it's unforgettable.
Japan is one of the easiest places I know to settle into when I am traveling alone, partly because doing things by yourself is already so ordinary here. There is even a word that comes up around it, ohitorisama, a term used for someone dining, traveling, or spending time on their own.
You can take a seat at a six-seat sushi counter in Tokyo, slip into a ramen shop where half the room is eating alone, spend a quiet hour in an onsen, or catch an early train to Kyoto without any of it feeling unusual.
Getting around is just as easy. Trains are punctual and extensive, English signage is widespread on major routes, and the Shinkansen makes it possible to move from Tokyo to Kyoto and Osaka without renting a car or organizing complicated transfers. You can be in the middle of Tokyo one day and walking through a temple garden in Kyoto the next.
There is always somewhere else to go, but very little pressure to rush once you get there.
I recommend adding Hakone to a Tokyo itinerary and spending a night at a traditional ryokan with a private onsen. It is close enough to reach easily, but once you are there the pace feels completely different. After a few days of trains, restaurants, and walking through Tokyo, there is something very appealing about checking in, changing into a yukata, and not having anywhere else to be. Take a long soak before dinner, sit down to a multi-course kaiseki meal, and relax into the evening. In the morning spend a little time around Lake Ashi or the Hakone Open-Air Museum before heading on to Kyoto. Adding Hakone is great because it adds a very different side of Japan to the trip.
The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo is one of my favorite choices for a solo stay in the city because it puts you high above Roppongi, with sweeping views that make Tokyo feel even more impressive when you first arrive. The rooms are spacious and beautifully finished, and the location makes it easy to move between Roppongi, Omotesando, and central Tokyo. I would make time for the indoor pool and spa, then have dinner at Hinokizaka, where sushi, tempura, kaiseki, and teppanyaki are all under one roof.
Six Senses Kyoto is one of the hotels I am always most excited to stay at when in Kyoto. It sits in Higashiyama, close to some of Kyoto’s most beautiful temples and historic streets, but the property itself feels tucked away from the busier parts of the city. The design draws on Japanese craft and local history, and the spa is a real highlight, with treatments inspired by traditional wellness practices. After a morning out exploring Kyoto, I would happily come back here for a spa treatment and a quiet hour in the herbal tea lounge, and dinner at Sekki.
Patina Osaka is a great choice if you want to add Osaka to the trip without giving up the sense of calm you get from a great luxury hotel. It sits beside Osaka Castle Park, so one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks is right outside, and many rooms look directly toward the castle. The interiors are contemporary and warm, with a strong focus on art, music, and wellness. The1,400-square-meter wellness floor, which includes a pool, spa, gym, and recovery treatments is a great excuse on its own to stay here.
Denmark has an understated, effortless way of welcoming anyone who arrives on their own. There is a quiet self-reliance woven into daily life here, framed by the art of hygge, that beloved Danish idea of warmth, ease, and simple contentment in the present moment. It is a culture that leaves room for quiet reflection, where spending time in your own company feels completely natural.
The city’s café culture is built around communal tables, window counters, and cozy corners lit by candlelight. You can start the morning with a cardamom bun and coffee at a neighborhood bakery in Nørrebro, slide onto a bench at Torvehallerne Food Market for smørrebrød, or linger over a multi-course dinner at a Nordic bistro.
In Copenhagen, renting a bike is a popular way to get yourself around the city, with broad cycle lanes running through almost every neighborhood. Beyond the capital, comfortable trains make it simple to reach North Zealand and the coast. By early afternoon, you can be walking the dunes around Tisvildeleje or standing in the sculpture garden at Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Humlebæk.
Copenhagen is full of restaurants, museums, and design; but the coast gives you sea air, quiet beaches, and a few slower days. Moving between the two is easy, and that makes Denmark especially appealing when I am traveling on my own.
I recommend adding Bornholm to a Denmark itinerary and spending a night at a coastal seaside hotel overlooking the Baltic. It is close enough to reach easily, just a short flight or scenic ferry ride from Copenhagen. After a few days of bicycling through the capital, exploring design shops, and dining in bustling food halls, there is something deeply restorative about checking into a nice inn, wrapping yourself in a heavy wool throw, and letting the ocean breeze wash over you.
Spend a quiet afternoon wandering through the wild, granitic landscape, sit down to a dinner of smoked herring and locally forged ingredients, and drift off to the sound of waves against the rocks. In the morning, enjoy a long, unhurried breakfast of freshly baked sourdough and local cheeses before strolling through the village of Gudhjem or visiting the round churches scattered across the island.
Nimb Hotel is one of the most distinctive places to stay in Copenhagen, and the location connected to Tivoli Gardens can’t be beat. The hotel has just 38 rooms and suites, many overlooking the gardens, so it feels intimate despite being right in the center of the city. You can walk almost everywhere from here, then come back for a swim on the rooftop in summer or spend time at Nimb Wellness. There are several restaurants and bars on site as well, which makes it easy to stay in for the evening.
Kurhotel Skodsborg is the place I would choose when I want to add a few quieter days to Copenhagen without going far. Set on the Øresund coast north of the city, the hotel is known for its spa, with saunas, steam rooms, hydrotherapy, sea bathing, and a large weekly schedule of fitness classes. A morning walk by the water, a few hours in the spa, and dinner at the hotel is more than enough reason to spend a night or two here.
Fredensborg Badehotel sits on Bornholm, right on the Baltic Sea in Rønne, with sea views from the rooms, restaurant, and garden. There is a private bathing jetty, outdoor hot tubs, a pool, and a path through the woods that leads toward the beach. The hotel lends guests bicycles, which makes it easy to explore and the atmosphere is quiet, adults-only, and very much about being by the water.
Italy has a remarkable way of wrapping a solo traveler in its warmth, making you feel instantly part of everyday life. There is a deep, generous hospitality built into the culture, where dining or exploring on your own never feels like isolation.
From the morning espresso taken standing up alongside locals at a neighborhood bar to sliding onto a stool at a lively Venetian bacaro for a glass of prosecco and cicchetti, companionship is optional but atmosphere is guaranteed. In the evenings, taking a leisurely passeggiata through a cobblestone piazza or dining solo at a family-run trattoria feels comfortable and inviting, welcomed by hosts who take endless pride in feeding you well.
Getting around the country is effortless. Italy's extensive high-speed train network connects its great cities with smooth efficiency. You can be sipping morning coffee in the shadow of Florence’s Duomo, board a Frecciarossa, and be gazing out over the Bay of Naples by early afternoon, all without the stress of navigating rural roads.
It is a country that offers abundant beauty. You are given complete permission to go at your own pace, linger as long as you like over a pasta course, and let the magic of the country unfold around you.
I recommend adding the Amalfi Coast to a Italian itinerary and spending a night at a clifftop hotel overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. It is close enough to reach easily, just a short train ride to Salerno or Naples, followed by a scenic coastal drive.
Spend a quiet afternoon wandering through lemon groves, sit down to a long dinner of handmade pasta and fresh seafood, and drift off to the sound of water far below. In the morning take an early boat to Capri or explore the quiet alleyways of Ravello.
Villa San Michele is one of the most beautiful places to stay in Florence, set in the hills of Fiesole above the city with sweeping views across the Arno Valley. The former 15th-century monastery has just 39 rooms and suites, terraced gardens, a heated panoramic pool, and a new Guerlain spa. You can spend the morning in Florence, then take the hotel’s complimentary shuttle back uphill and leave the city behind for a few hours. There are three restaurants on site, including Antesi which blends historic architecture and mindful fine dining so staying in for dinner feels like part of the experience.
Villa Agrippina Gran Meliá is one of the best places to stay in Rome if you want to be close to the city without giving up space and quiet. Set between the Vatican and Trastevere, the hotel is surrounded by Mediterranean gardens and has something surprisingly rare in central Rome, a large outdoor pool. You can walk to St. Peter’s Basilica, Castel Sant’Angelo, and the streets of Trastevere, then come back for an afternoon by the water or time at the Clarins spa. There are also several dining options on site, which makes staying in for dinner a great option.
Il San Pietro di Positano is built into the cliffs just outside Positano, the property has sweeping views over the Amalfi Coast, a private beach reached by an elevator through the rock, and a panoramic pool above the sea. You can spend the morning in town, come back for a swim, and have dinner without feeling like you need to go anywhere else. There is also a seaside tennis court and complimentary boat outings along the coast, which makes the hotel feel as much like part of the trip as Positano itself.
New Zealand has an extraordinary way of making solo travel feel like a private, tailor-made privilege. There is an unspoken, high-touch hospitality woven through the country, one that balances absolute privacy with warm and effortless connection.
The lodge culture is uniquely suited to the independent guest. Properties are designed around unhurried comfort, offering sweeping views of dramatic fjords, alpine lakes, or ancient beech forests without a crowd in sight. You can spend an afternoon heli-hiking across isolated glaciers or fly-fishing on a private river stretch, returning by evening to a firelit lounge. Dining is equally intuitive with host-led communal tables welcome single travelers who crave quiet conversation.
Navigating the country is a seamless luxury in itself. Private charter flights and helicopter transfers effortlessly bridge the wild spaces between the North and South Islands. You can linger over a farm-to-table lunch at a coastal vineyard, board a scenic flight across the Southern Alps, and settle into a remote wilderness retreat in Glenorchy by sunset.
It is a destination that asks nothing of you while offering total sanctuary. You are given the freedom to dial up the adventure or sink into stillness, surrounded by immense natural beauty and looked after with quiet, world-class care.
I recommend adding Glenorchy to a New Zealand itinerary and spending a night at a luxury alpine lodge along the shores of Lake Wakatipu. It is straightforward to reach, just a scenic forty-minute drive from Queenstown, but once you reach the lake, the world opens up into absolute quiet.
Check into a timber-and-stone retreat, step onto your private balcony to take in the peak of Mount Earnslaw, and simply relax. Spend an afternoon wandering through ancient beech forest and sit down to an unhurried dinner of local lamb paired with Central Otago pinot noir. Take an early morning scenic flight over the dramatic peaks of Milford Sound, or choose to spend those hours quietly by the water's edge.
Rosewood Matakauri sits on the edge of Lake Wakatipu just outside Queenstown, with the Remarkables rising across the water. You can spend the day on a helicopter trip to Milford Sound, visit the wineries of Gibbston Valley, or come back for time in the spa and cedar sauna. Dinner in The Dining Room looks out over the lake and mountains, and the whole property feels closely tied to the South Island.
Blanket Bay feels wonderfully removed from everything, set on the edge of Lake Whakatipu near Glenorchy with the Southern Alps rising behind it. The lodge is built from native timber and stone, with deep fireplaces, quiet sitting rooms, and views that seem to follow you from one space to the next. Days here can be as active as you want, with hiking, horse riding, fishing, and trips into Fiordland or Mount Aspiring National Park, or as simple as staying close to the lodge and slowing down. Dinner changes nightly with a five-course menu focused on New Zealand produce.
Huka Lodge has a very different feel from New Zealand’s alpine lodges, set along the Waikato River near Lake Taupō on the North Island. The property began as a fishing camp in 1924 and still has that sense of retreat, with just 20 suites and two private residences spread across 17 acres. You can spend the day fly-fishing, take a helicopter over the volcanic plateau, or stay close to the lodge and walk along the river before dinner. The setting is peaceful, the service is highly personal, and the history gives the property a character that feels distinctly New Zealand.
Switzerland has an effortless, deeply polished way of welcoming anyone who arrives on their own. There is a quiet respect for personal space and discretion woven into the culture, creating an environment where solitude feels less like traveling unaccompanied and more like enjoying a private sanctuary.
Grand lakefront hotels and alpine retreats are designed with the independent guest in mind. Thermal spas offer quiet sanctuaries overlooking snow-capped peaks, whether settling into a corner table by the water in Lucerne or taking a window seat at a cozy timbered stübli in Zermatt, service is attentive, warm, and refined.
Getting across the country is perhaps the easiest part of the journey. The rail network operates with world-renowned precision. Stepping onto a panoramic train like the Glacier Express allows you to watch emerald valleys and soaring glaciers drift past.
It is a country that provides absolute peace of mind and monumental scenery, granting you complete freedom to move at your own pace in quiet, unhurried comfort.
The Solo Experience Worth Traveling For in Switzerland
I recommend adding Zermatt to a Switzerland itinerary and spending a night at a luxury chalet-hotel overlooking the Matterhorn. A scenic, train journey up through the Matter Valley, leaving you surrounded by quiet peaks that feel worlds away from the city.
Instead of keeping to a tight schedule, you check into a lovely suite, step onto a private balcony to watch the afternoon light hit the peak. Spend a quiet afternoon in a thermal outdoor pool, sit down to an unhurried dinner of alpine cuisine paired with Valais white wine, and sink into the silence of the mountain evening. The next morning, board the panoramic Glacier Express for a spectacular train ride through deep gorges and high passes.
Hotel d'Angleterre sits on the edge of Lac Léman, with views toward the Jet d’Eau and Mont Blanc beyond. The hotel has an intimate, traditional feel, with individually designed rooms and suites filled with art and elegant furnishings. Its location makes it easy to walk along the waterfront or into central Geneva, while Le 17 serves seasonal cuisine with panoramic views over the water. There is also the lively Leopard Bar for cocktails and live music.
The Dolder Grand sits above Zurich on the Adlisberg, with views across the city, lake, and Alps that make the hotel feel removed from the center without actually being far away. The spa is one of the biggest draws, with indoor and outdoor spaces, saunas, steam rooms, and plenty of room to spend an afternoon without leaving the property. The hotel has an extensive art collection, which includes works displayed throughout the public spaces. Between the spa, restaurants, and setting, this is a hotel that gives you plenty to enjoy before you even head into Zurich.
Gstaad Palace is one of those hotels that immediately feels tied to the place around it. Open since 1913, it sits above the village with wide views across the Bernese Alps and a front-row seat to the old-school glamour Gstaad is known for. The interiors are grand without feeling overly formal, and there is enough happening on property that you can easily spend part of the day there. I would make time for the spa, then head down into the village for lunch or shopping before coming back for dinner. In summer, the outdoor pool is especially hard to leave.
As high-end travel evolves, 2026 brings a clear focus toward journeys rooted in personal freedom, effortless ease, and true comfort. Choosing to explore the world on your own terms isn't just a trend, it has become the ultimate way to experience a destination.
Whether you spend your days soaking in an alpine hot spring, lingering over a quiet lunch, or wandering historic streets without an agenda, these places offer a rare sense of independence wrapped in intuitive hospitality. Setting off into the world with only your own curiosity for company isn't about proving anything to anyone; it is simply the most rewarding way to travel.
Is it safe to travel alone as a woman?
Yes, but safety varies by destination, neighborhood, and circumstance. The best approach is to research current government travel advisories, choose a well-located hotel, know how you are getting from the airport to the property, and use reputable transportation. Keep someone you trust informed of your plans, avoid sharing your location publicly in real time, and stay aware of your surroundings. Safety does not mean being fearful; it means removing avoidable risks so you can enjoy the trip with confidence.
What are the best destinations for solo female travelers?
Japan, Portugal, Iceland, New Zealand, Denmark, and Singapore are among the destinations most consistently recommended for women traveling alone. Japan stands out for its excellent rail system and culture of solo dining, Portugal for its walkable cities and welcoming atmosphere, and Iceland and New Zealand for travelers who want nature and outdoor adventure. Denmark and Singapore are particularly easy to navigate, with reliable public transportation and strong tourism infrastructure. Slovenia, Austria, Spain, and Ireland also appear frequently on current solo female travel lists. The best choice ultimately depends on whether you want cities, culture, beaches, or time outdoors.
How do you meet people and avoid feeling lonely when traveling solo?
Solo travel does not have to mean spending every day alone. Small-group food tours, cooking classes, guided hikes, wine tastings, and hotel activities make it easy to meet people without giving up your independence. Sitting at a restaurant bar or chef’s counter can also lead to natural conversation. Some days may be social and others quiet, and that balance is part of the experience. It also helps to stay somewhere with inviting public spaces, where conversation can happen naturally over breakfast, a drink, or an afternoon by the pool.
What are the biggest mistakes women make when traveling alone?
The biggest mistakes usually come down to poor preparation. Do not assume a destination is completely safe because it has a good reputation. Research neighborhoods, transportation, local customs, and common scams before you arrive. Avoid landing late at night without a clear plan for reaching your hotel, and be cautious about sharing your exact location publicly. Keep control of your drinks and know how you are getting back at night. Most importantly, do not hesitate to change plans, book a private transfer, or ask the hotel for help when something feels off.
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