Okan Tower: From Jetson's to Reality

Five-Star Living: Downtown's New Skyscraper Development Brings Futuristic Dreams to Life.
Imagine a world where daily life unfolds in sky-high homes supported by adjustable columns, and families zip around in aerocars under transparent bubble tops.

This isn’t just the setting of The Jetsons, an iconic American animated sitcom by Hanna-Barbera that first aired in 1962; it’s becoming a tangible reality with the rise of Okan Tower in downtown Miami.

As the latest addition to the city’s skyline, Okan Tower reflects the Googie-style architecture and space-age conveniences once envisioned for the Jetson family—right down to the push-button luxuries and high-rise living.

Here Comes the Boom: Construction in Miami

With big names like Waldorf Astoria, Casa Bella, and E11EVEN Residences also on the rise, it's clear that Miami is on the verge of a major transformation.

These new luxury condos are dominating conversations, and for good reason. With amenities like steam rooms, jacuzzies, and even movie theaters that make traditional home chores seem obsolete, it's clear why many are drawn to this life of luxury.

Step Into the Future with Okan Tower

Now, let's focus on the architectural centerpiece—Okan Tower. Situated at 555 N. Miami Avenue, this 70-story skyscraper is more than just another massive structure in downtown Miami. This new development project is the future!

Designed by the visionary Behar Font & Partners, its glass exterior showcases clean curves and a futuristic style, embodying a modern design that's both striking and simplistic.

Living the High Life

Okan Tower embodies the essence of contemporary luxury living. It features 163 Sky Residences beginning on the 51st floor and 236 Condo-Hotel Residences starting from the 36th floor. This skyscraper is more than just a place to live; it promises high-end luxury housing for the elite of Miami.

Every detail in Okan Tower speaks to grandiosity, from dedicated high-speed elevators that ensure swift access to various floors to ceilings that stretch over 10 feet high providing bright natural light.

The design choices echo a commitment to spacious and luxurious urban living at its finest to those who dare to live on the sky's.

Five-Star Hilton Hotel & Resort Accommodations    

Okan Tower offers comprehensive hotel and condo services provided by Hilton Hotels & Resorts, ensuring a luxurious and convenient lifestyle for all. Being the most trusted global leader in hospitality, it's the perfect partnership to create a fabulous experience for everyone who enters its doors.

Hilton Hotels & Resorts has over 600 hotels and resorts across six continents.
Residents enjoy 24-hour security, valet parking, in-room dining and spa treatments, along with professional housekeeping and dedicated maintenance staff.

The hotel residences at Okan Tower blend sophistication with functionality, offering homes that are as luxurious as they are comfortable. Each unit features modern aesthetics with top-tier finishes, open living spaces, and breathtaking views of Miami.

Additionally, the building houses a gourmet restaurant, multiple bars, a café, conference facilities, and over 4,500 square feet of ballroom space for private events.

Amenities That Rival a Resort

For the Sky Residence owners, it's like having a luxury resort at your doorstep. Homeowners can enjoy not only the comfort of their exquisite condos but also the lavish perks of a premier five-star hotel.

Imagine lounging by a rooftop pool that offers 360 views of the bay and the city, or hitting a state-of-the-art fitness center that includes everything from Peloton bikes to a yoga studio.

And after a workout, why not unwind in a sauna or steam room right in your building? What a treat!

The Heart of Miami's Culture

Location, location, location. Okan Tower stands in the beating heart of downtown Miami, making it ridiculously easy to dive into the local culture. Whether you're up for concerts, film festivals, or just a night out dining at top-notch restaurants, living here means you are just minutes away from everything.

The Future Is Looking Bright

Whether you’re looking to invest in the property or just dreaming about a future where daily life feels like a sci-fi adventure, keep your eyes on this exciting new development. Miami’s skyline is changing, and with structures like Okan Tower, it’s clear that the future is now.

If you're working on a groundbreaking project, let us know. Miami's eager to see what's next, and so are we. After all, the sky's not the limit anymore; it's just the beginning.

