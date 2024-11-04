A Season of Sophisticated Living: Fall Luxury Home Edition

In our Fall issue, we celebrate the art of refined living, bringing you a thoughtfully curated selection of luxury, innovation, and style. On our cover, we are honored to feature the celebrated fashion designer Naeem Khan, whose visionary work encapsulates timeless elegance and modern luxury.
This edition is brimming with inspiration for elevating your living spaces. From the latest must-have tech gadgets to exclusive home accessories, our selections are crafted to add sophistication and functionality to every corner of your home.
In fashion, we embarked on a global journey to capture the essence of Spring 2025 at Milan, Paris, and New York Fashion Weeks. Our coverage reveals the season’s hottest looks and trends straight from the runway. Our travels also led us to the stylish Portrait Milano, a part of the revered Lugarno Collection by the Ferragamo family, where history meets contemporary charm.
Our exploration didn’t stop there. Across Europe, we found ourselves enchanted by the scenic allure of Mallorca, with a stay at the chic Cap Vermeil, a destination blending island tranquility with modern elegance. Back in the U.S., we discovered the historic charm of Providence and ventured into the heart of Texas for a stay at the Crescent Hotel, a vibrant hub of style and comfort.
And, as the fall gala season unfolded, we followed the sparkle from Miami to New York City, capturing the excitement of these unforgettable events.
From globe-trotting journeys to local escapes, this issue invites you to embrace the essence of luxury living this fall.
