The Power of Reset: Inside RESIDENT’s Winter 2026 Digital Issue
The Winter 2026 Reset Issue of RESIDENT Magazine explores modern luxury through the lens of longevity, intentional living, refined design, and cultural leadership. As high-net-worth travelers, homeowners, and entrepreneurs recalibrate their priorities for the year ahead, one theme emerges clearly: the most meaningful investment is alignment.
Below, explore a curated introduction to the stories shaping this season.
Explore the Winter 2026 Reset Issue
The Reset Issue is not about reinvention for its own sake. It is about discernment. Choosing experiences, spaces, and investments that elevate how we live.
Below, you can explore the full Winter 2026 issue via our digital flipbook.
Modern luxury is not louder. It is wiser.
Investing in Longevity and Leadership
On our cover, Kendall Toole represents a modern recalibration of strength. Her story reflects resilience, mental clarity, and the courage to redefine success on her own terms. In today’s luxury landscape, wellness is not a trend. It is a strategic advantage.
Similarly, Aaron Sanchez shares how culture, discipline, and entrepreneurship intersect to create influence that lasts. His perspective reinforces a larger shift we are seeing across industries: legacy is built through craft, conviction, and long-term vision.
These profiles anchor the Reset Issue in a central idea—modern wealth includes physical vitality, emotional clarity, and purposeful leadership.
Luxury Hospitality with Character
Where we stay shapes how we reset.
From the timeless elegance of The Langham, New York, Fifth Avenue to the contemporary energy of INNSiDE New York NoMad, hospitality in 2026 is defined by experience-driven design and restorative comfort.
For travelers seeking creativity and intimacy, UNTITLED at 3 Freeman Alley offers an art-forward escape in the heart of Manhattan’s Lower East Side.
Each destination reflects a broader movement in luxury travel: intentional environments that balance design, wellbeing, and cultural depth.
Real Estate Reimagined: Less, But Better
The luxury real estate market continues to evolve toward purposeful living.
In Less Square Footage, More Intention: Luxury Real Estate Embraces the Art of Living Smaller, we examine how discerning homeowners are prioritizing quality, wellness integration, and architectural integrity over scale.
Meanwhile, Inside Optima McDowell Mountain, a $1 Billion Biophilic Community Redefining Luxury Living in North Scottsdale, showcases how nature-first design and biophilic architecture are redefining residential investment.
Modern luxury real estate is no longer about size alone. It is about return on lifestyle.
A Cultural Reset in Fashion and Travel
Our Milan Fashion Spring & Summer Trends coverage reveals a season defined by structure softened with ease—refined silhouettes, grounded palettes, and confident restraint.
And for winter travelers, we highlight a ski escape favored by seasoned explorers seeking stillness over spectacle. The new luxury is space to think.
Resident Sponsor Spotlight
As part of our Winter 2026 Reset Issue, we highlight destinations that offer timeless appeal, accessible luxury, and experiences designed for gathering. The Wildwoods present a distinct coastal escape where classic boardwalk nostalgia meets expansive shoreline and family-forward hospitality along the Jersey Shore.
Welcome to the Wildwoods: Your Perfect Vacation Awaits!
With miles of free white-sand beaches, our world-famous boardwalk and countless activities, it’s never been easier to satisfy everybody and every budget.
With over 8,000 hotel/motel rooms and 3,000 vacation rentals in the Wildwoods, we welcome you to discover the best of the Jersey Shore—all on one 5-mile island. With everything from FREE white-sand beaches to a 38-block world-famous boardwalk, it’s easy to discover something new around every corner.
Named the “#1 Destination on the Rise in the U.S.” by TripAdvisor and voted “Best Beaches in New Jersey” by USA Today, the Wildwoods deliver one-of-a-kind value for family vacations at the Jersey Shore. And with over 160 events and festivals throughout the year and lots of fun things to do, you’ll find something that excites everyone in your family in the Wildwoods.
Visit WildwoodsNJ.com
