The Gathering Season: Inside RESIDENT's 2026 Fall Digital Issue

RESIDENT's Fall Issue, Volume 39, Issue 3, is now live, made for the season when everyone comes back to the table. Demetrius A. Matthews is on the cover, with a bulldog at his feet and a story six generations in the making. Turn the page and there is a yacht built to be lived on, hotel stays in Guanacaste, Palma and Cappadocia, eight Miami restaurants with their RESIDENT™ Stars ratings, and the evenings New York and the Hamptons dressed for this fall.