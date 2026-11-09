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Growing With Intention: Inside RESIDENT's 2026 Hospitality Digital Issue

Ana Morillo of Palladium Hotel Group leads a 96-page issue on the hotels, homes and tables reshaping luxury hospitality, and the people who run them.
RESIDENT Magazine cover VOL 39 NO 2 Hospitality Issue 2026 Ana Morillo Growing with Intention
Ana Morillo: Growing With Intention at the Palladium Hotel GroupPhoto Courtesy of Palladium Hotel Group
3 min read

Hospitality is the oldest luxury. Long before the word belonged to hotels, it described the way a house received a stranger, and every property in RESIDENT's Hospitality Issue still measures itself by that standard.

Volume 39, Issue 2 is live now as a 96-page digital edition. Ana Morillo of Palladium Hotel Group is on the cover, and the pages that follow belong to the people who give the word its meaning: women running hotels on four continents, concierges who plan a guest's first hour on the ground, chefs and spa directors who made the hotel table a reason to book, and hotel brands that now build the homes people live in.

Flip through the full issue below, then read on for the stories online, gathered section by section.

On the Cover: Ana Morillo of Palladium Hotel Group

As Corporate Managing Director of Palladium Hotel Group's High Energy and All-Inclusive Brands, Ana Morillo is steering one of hospitality's fastest-growing portfolios from expansion toward definition. In Ana Morillo on What It Means to Grow With Intention at Palladium Hotel Group, she talks about brand clarity and what still makes a stay worth remembering as the all-inclusive changes around her.

The profile runs with a six-page portfolio that takes the idea on location, from Punta Cana to Playa d'en Bossa. Read our all-inclusive stay at Grand Palladium Bávaro Suites in Punta Cana, then see how The Site Ibiza is shaping the island's next chapter of luxury.

Travel: The All-Inclusive, Reconsidered

The travel pages open with a category that has moved well past the buffet line. Our guide to the best all-inclusive resorts runs from a cliffside retreat in Big Sur to an island sanctuary off the coast of the Dominican Republic.

The Concierge Class follows a business that has split into three distinct models, with the firms leading each one and the questions to ask before you hire. Start with the best luxury concierge services in the world for 2026.

RESIDENT Magazine cover VOL 39 NO 2 Hospitality Issue 2026 Ana Morillo Growing with Intention
The Art of the Arrival: Global Transfer and Concierge Services That Set the Tone for Every Journey

Profiles: The Leaders Behind the Rooms

Leading Ladies of Luxury Travel profiles eight women running hotels and travel companies, with properties that reach from the Himalayas to Kyoto to Miami Beach. Hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman follows, on why a room has to feel right before it can run right.

RESIDENT Magazine cover VOL 39 NO 2 Hospitality Issue 2026 Ana Morillo Growing with Intention
David Grutman on Experience-Driven Hospitality and Modern Luxury

Fashion: New York Fashion Week, Spring/Summer 2027

Twelve pages carry the season from the runway. Libertine marked 25 years at NYFW with a fantastical garden in full bloom, and Dennis Basso sent his uptown girl downtown for Spring/Summer 2027. Pamella Roland and Christian Cowan complete the shows.

The evenings around the collections are here as well, from NET-A-PORTER's opening night with Cindy Crawford at Straker's to The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at the Rainbow Room.

RESIDENT Magazine cover VOL 39 NO 2 Hospitality Issue 2026 Ana Morillo Growing with Intention
The Blonds Celebrate 20 Years at NYFW With a High-Voltage Ode to Star Power

Home: Living at the Hotel

Six branded residences, chosen by the editors, show the hotel brand building the home as well as the stay. In Las Vegas, Four Seasons Private Residences topped out both towers at $950 million in sales. In Bal Harbour, STARR Restaurants will run a residents-only dining program at Rivage. The edit also covers Capella's first residences in Brisbane and Bangkok, along with Mr. C Residences and ALINA Residences in Boca Raton.

RESIDENT Magazine cover VOL 39 NO 2 Hospitality Issue 2026 Ana Morillo Growing with Intention
Capella Enters Branded Residences With Wellness-Integrated Project in Bangkok

Dining and Wellness: The Hotel Table

Some hotels are now booked for the restaurant or the spa first and the room second. The Hotel Table starts with the rise of the hotel restaurant as a travel destination in the Southwest and travels to Chicago, where wellness at The St. Regis Spa has a soundtrack. It ends in Antigua, at The Estate House at Jumby Bay.

RESIDENT Magazine cover VOL 39 NO 2 Hospitality Issue 2026 Ana Morillo Growing with Intention
The Estate House at Jumby Bay Review: Caribbean History Reimagined Through Fine Dining, Rated 4.9 RESIDENT™ Stars

Insights: Bedside Reading

Bedside Reading gathers the summer's twenty-five featured books and the luxury hotels that placed them on guests' nightstands. Begin with what luxury hotels are reading this summer and fall.

RESIDENT Magazine cover VOL 39 NO 2 Hospitality Issue 2026 Ana Morillo Growing with Intention
What Luxury Hotels Are Reading This Summer and Fall: Part Two

Society: The Season's Evenings

The issue closes on the late-summer and fall evenings worth dressing for, from the Hamptons to The Plaza. Casita Maria's Fiesta! 2026 honored Hunt Slonem at The Plaza, and The Chick Mission raised $1.15 million at its eighth annual New York gala.

RESIDENT Magazine cover VOL 39 NO 2 Hospitality Issue 2026 Ana Morillo Growing with Intention
SOFO's 37th Annual Summer Gala Honors Fabien Cousteau, Bernadette Castro, and Jean Shafiroff in Bridgehampton

Coming Next: The Holiday Issue

The Holiday Issue arrives in December with the gifts worth giving this season and a look back at the hotels, tables and homes that made 2026 worth the trip. Read it first in your inbox: subscribe to The RESIDENT Insider.

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The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

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