Growing With Intention: Inside RESIDENT's 2026 Hospitality Digital Issue

Volume 39, Issue 2 is live now as a 96-page digital edition. Ana Morillo of Palladium Hotel Group is on the cover, and the pages that follow belong to the people who give the word its meaning: women running hotels on four continents, concierges who plan a guest's first hour on the ground, chefs and spa directors who made the hotel table a reason to book, and hotel brands that now build the homes people live in.